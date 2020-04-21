CHURUBUSCO — After a disappointing end to his track career for Churubusco, Sam Wood had a bright spot this spring, as the senior recently signed with Indiana University as a track and field athlete for the Hoosiers.
Wood will be a decathlete for IU — competing in 10 events over two days, including the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500-meter run.
The event may be a perfect fit for Wood, who has seen success in many areas as a Churubusco athlete, finishing as state runner-up in pole vault and placing 10th in long jump at the state finals last year. He also had multiple wins in hurdles and has experience competing in nearly all of the decathlon events.
“There’s a reason he’s going to be a decathlete,” said Churubusco head track coach Zach Dock. “He’s good at everything he does.”
Wood also showed that versatility on the football field, with roles as a safety, receiver, and most recently as quarterback.
Wood would have been the top-seeded returner in the state in pole vault, but the 2020 high school track season ended before it started this year in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“I hate using this word, but it’s really ‘heartbreaking,’” Wood said. “I’ve been going through all of this work just to have my last chance (at the state title) taken away.”
Though there are no track practices or meets this spring, Wood has still found a way to practice.
“I’m able to go by myself to the track and work out — it makes the time pass faster,” Wood said.
He has much work to do as he prepares to take on 10 events — some of which he is less experienced.
“It’s a little scary but I’m excited,” Wood said.
Wood has competed in many different events for the Eagles, finding success in all of them.
“We’ve put him in 7-8 events over the years — maybe more,” Dock said. “The only thing he hasn’t ran is the 800, mile and two-mile — he’s done every single event besides that, even shot put and discus in a couple meets, and he’s won multiple times in high jump.”
Wood competed in four events in the conference and sectional meets, winning all four of those events at the Northeast Corner Conference meet. In all three years, he’s never been beaten at 300 hurdles in the conference.
“We ask him to do a lot of things and he’s always on-board and never complains,” Dock said. “He’s just a high-level competitor and one of the best we’ve ever had in the program.”
He’s had three trips to the state finals in track, even earning a medal his freshman year.
“That doesn’t happen very often,” Dock said.
Wood is one of few Big Ten athletes to come from smaller schools like Churubusco. When he was contacted by Indiana University, he was shocked.
“I was very surprised — dumbfounded,” Wood said. “It’s been more of a dream of mine to go bit, but I didn’t have IU in mind until they started contacting me.”
Wood is the first track athlete from Churubusco to receive a scholarship from a Big Ten school, and IU is consistently one of the best track teams in the conference.
“They’re competing for a Big Ten title every year,” Dock said. “It’s a really cool thing for our school, our community and our track program.”
Wood holds the Churubusco High School records in pole vault at 15 feet, 9 inches and long jump at 22 feet, 5 inches. He’s a three-time sectional and regional champion in pole vault — and likely would have earned his fourth titles this season.
In his freshman year, Dock knew Wood had potential, but the star athlete took that to the next level with his dedication and hard work, not just during the season.
“We knew he was talented but we didn’t know at what level his talents would take him,” Dock said. “Sam has taken his talents to the next level by training all year.”
In the first six meets of his freshman year, Wood went over the bar the wrong way — back first.
“But we still knew he did a lot of things right,” Dock said.
And that he did, as Wood will be chalked as one of the best track athletes in Churubusco and Whitley County history.
