FORT WAYNE — Concordia’s boys and Carroll’s girls cross country teams led a field of 13 and 11 teams, respectively, in the Northrop sectional on Saturday.
Carroll’s girls took a convincing win, scoring 20 points compared to Concordia’s 60, Homestead’s 74 and Leo’s 96 points.
Dwenger took fifth (124), Columbia City sixth (181), Northrop seventh (195) and Whitko took 11th with 341 points.
Columbia City’s sixth-place finish was just one place short of advancement, as the top five teams move on to regionals.
Carroll’s Zoe Duffus led the individual race of 79 runners, finishing with a time of 17:39 — more than a minute faster than her closest opponent.
Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch placed second in 19:01, followed by three Carroll runners — Ashlyn Minton, Brooke Hansen and Taylor Hansen.
Three Columbia City girls runners were able to advance individually — Lilly Lahr (24th), Karris Sigler (32nd) and Caroline Shelton (36th).
Other runners for the Lady Eagles were: Ayla Wagner 44th, Ava Ward 45th, Felice Mullinax 47th and Hailey Whiteleather 58th.
The boys event was more competitive, as Concordia edged second-place Carroll by 19 points, 47-66.
Bishop Dwenger placed third (77 points), Homestead fourth (97), Columbia City fifth (138), Northrop sixth (154) and Leo seventh (173). Columbia City’s fifth-place finish advances the boys team to the regional competition at West Noble on Saturday.
Austin Hall placed fifth overall and led the way for the Eagles. Seth Mills took 25th, Ian Harrold 30th, Jack Mills 35th, Alton Mullinax 43rd, Zach Pletcher 49th and Isaac Rentschler came in 56th.
Carroll’s Preston Sloffer paced the boys race, finishing in 16:12, just three seconds ahead of second-place Karsten Schlegel.
The Chargers had two other runners finish in the top 10 — Robert Lohman in third and Nicholas Kiplinger in 10th.
Ethan Baitz paced Homestead with a ninth-place finish, and Leo’s Jaydon Steidinger led the Lions with a 13th-place finish. Homestead’s Bryson Jeffers took 16th and Leo’s Jackson Ringwood came in 18th.
The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and top five qualifying teams will compete in this Saturday’s regional at West Noble, with start times of 10:30 and 11:15 a.m.
For complete results, visit ihsaa.org.
