COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City girls basketball team won in come-from-behind fashion, 45-38, over visiting Huntington North.
It was a tale of two halves as the Vikings came out hot and raced out to a 10-0 lead on the Eagles in the early stages of the game.
Junior Leah Campbell got it started for the Vikings draining a long 3-pointer and that was followed up by two free throws from senior Katelynn Arnold to make the score 5-0 in favor of the visitors.
The offensive onslaught continued with senior Reece Colclesser scoring on a shot in the lane and sophomore guard Taylor Double hit another three for the Vikings as they had the early ten point lead.
Columbia City finally got on the board with a free-throw line jumper by junior Rebekah Marshall.
The Vikings came right back at the Eagles when Kianna Jennings got loose underneath for a layup to restore the 10-point lead.
Freshman Kyndra Sheets got to the basket on the next two trips down the floor, drawing fouls and going 3 of 4 from the charity stripe to cut the Viking lead to 12-5.
Jennings drained a 3-pointer late in the quarter to give the Vikings a 15-5 lead heading to the second quarter.
Grace Sell started the quarter with a 3-point goal to build the Huntington North lead to 18-5 before Columbia City senior Madison Woodward got fouled going to the basket and made two free throws.
Huntington North got a five-point run on a Sell 3-pointer and a Campbell basket from up top to go up 16 points on the home team.
Columbia City senior Hayley Urban scored a bucket and Marshall picked up another field goal and a free throw by Woodward in the later stages of the half. The Eagles finished the quarter on a 5-1 run to close the gap to 12 points heading to the intermission with the score 24-12 in favor of Huntington North.
Columbia City adjusted its press at halftime and pressured Huntington North into several turnovers, and the Eagles started to heat up offensively and went on an 8-0 run.
Woodward got loose underneath for a basket and Urban scored baskets the next two offensive trips. That was followed by Marshall hitting a jump shot to bring the Eagles within four at 24-20.
Double broke the Eagle run with a basket from the wing, but that was quickly countered by Columbia City’s Urban scoring in the paint.
The Vikings came back with Colclesser netting the next five points on a 3-pointer and a field goal for a 31-22 lead.
Columbia City scored the final six points of the quarter with Urban hitting on two field goals and Schrader adding the other score, making it 31-28 in favor of the Vikings at the end of three quarters.
The Eagles’ Marshall got the home team even for the first time in the game, rattling in a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Colclesser offset that with a three on the next trip which ended up being the only Viking points of the fourth quarter.
Columbia City drew even with an Urban free throw and a Woodward layup to tie the game at 34.
The Eagles had three opportunities from the free-throw line late in the game, but came up empty and the game went to overtime.
The Eagles jumped out quickly just five seconds in to the extra session when Marshall getting loose on a fast break and scoring a bucket while being fouled, but missed the free throw, and Columbia City had their first lead of the game at 36-34.
Sheets scored her first field goal of the game to put the Eagles up four points.
Sell got Huntington North back in it with a bucket form the wing to cut it back to a two-point deficit for the Vikings.
Woodward scored the next five points in overtime on a two-pointer and a three-point play as the home team went up by seven points.
Sell buried a baseline jump shot to cut it to a five-point deficit, but Sheets cemented the Eagle victory with two charity tosses.
Columbia City outscored Huntington North in the second half 22-10 and 11-4 in overtime for a 45-38 victory.
Columbia City shot 12 of 19 from the free-throw line and shot 52% from the field for the game.
The Eagles controlled the boards, out rebounding the Vikings 19 to 7.
Columbia City, after seven turnovers in the first half, cleaned it up with just three in the second half and overtime combined.
Urban had a game high 13 points, Woodward had 12 points and Marshall added 11 points for Columbia City.
Huntington North was led in scoring by Sell and Colclesser who each scored 10 points.
With the win, Columbia City took over sole possession of second place in the Northeast 8 Conference and Huntington North dropped to third place.
The Eagles improved to 10-6 overall and 4-1 in the conference while the Vikings dropped to 11-6 overall and 3-2 in the NE8.
