FORT WAYNE — The Columbia City Lady Eagles fell 46-35 to the Concordia Cadets last Wednesday at the “cage,” in a game that was a makeup from late December due to quarantine issues.
Columbia City got off to a solid start, building an early five point lead on baskets by Rebekah Marshall, Kyndra Sheets, Hayley Urban and Madison Woodward.
The Cadets’ only basket during the initial Eagle run was by Grace Hedtke. Rhaya Kaschinske hit a basket to cut the Eagle lead to three with a jumper from the wing.
Woodward built the lead back to five with a layup underneath. Sheets added a free throw for an 11-5 advantage before the Cadets went on a 5-0 run to end the first quarter on a Hedtke shot in the paint and a LonDynn Betts 3-pointer.
Concordia led after the first quarter 11-10.
The Cadets’ Annaka Nelson and the Eagles’ Sheets traded buckets to begin the quarter and then 6-foot-2 post player Chanteese Craig went to work and had her way underneath, scoring two of the next three Cadet possessions. Nelson had the other score for the home team during the five point run.
Columbia City’s Grace Schrader hit 10-foot shot on the baseline to pull the Eagles to within two points at 18-16.
Hedtke and Nelson scored a combined five points and the Eagle’s Sheets added a free throw as the teams went to the intermission with Concordia leading 23-17.
Columbia City and Concordia played to a 9-9 deadlock in the third quarter as the teams traded baskets on several possessions.
Concordia’s Betts scored on a runner in the lane but that was quickly countered by the Eagle’s Madison Woodward scoring a layup. Craig and Nelson scored the next two trips down the floor for the Cadets and Sheets added a field goal for the visitors.
Woodward got fouled on her way to the basket on the next possession and converted a three-point play to bring the Eagles to within five points.
Kaschinske then scored for the Cadets from the wing and Schrader did likewise at the other end of the floor for the Eagles. Craig added a free throw to complete the third quarter scoring with a 32-26 lead for the Cadets.
Concordia’s Craig scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter on drives into the paint to put the home team up by 10 points. Schrader and Sheets quickly matched that with two point buckets of their own to bring the Eagles to within six points again. Marshall brought Columbia City to within four points on a jump shot in the paint at 36-32. Craig got going inside again on a drive to the hoop on the next possession to restore the six point lead.
Woodward went 1 for 2 at the free throw line before Betts and Nelson had baskets as Concordia went up 43-33 forcing Columbia City to take a timeout.
Woodward scored Columbia City’s last points for the game on a layup out of the timeout to cut the deficit to eight, but the Cadets went 3 for 4 at the free throw line in the waning seconds to win the game, 46-35.
Columbia City was 4 of 7 at the charity stripe while Concordia went 6 of 8 for the game.
Chanteese Craig had a game high 13 points and had 10 apiece form Nelson and Betts.
Woodward led the Eagles with 12 points and Sheets had 11 on the game.
Concordia improves its record to 9-5 while Columbia City drops to 10-7.
In junior varsity action, the Eagles won 51-25 over the Cadets.
Morgan Pease led with nine points. Eden Freeman added eight points and Molly Baker had seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.