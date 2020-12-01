FORT WAYNE — Columbia City’s girls basketball team defeated the Wayne Generals 56-52 last Tuesday night in a game just recently added to the schedule as both schools have had multiple games postponed due to quarantines.
It was only the second meeting between the two schools with the other coming in the 2000 sectional which was at Columbia City.
Columbia City started off the game slowly, with turnovers on its first two trips down the floor offensively. The Eagles had 20 for the game that kept Wayne within striking distance.
All five Columbia City starters tallied points in the first quarter to gain the Eagles a 12-6 advantage after the first eight minutes. Haley Urban recorded two field goals.
The Generals started to heat up in the second quarter, as Sydney Gorman sunk two 3-pointers and Wayne outscored Columbia City 10-9 in the second quarter. Freshman Kyndra Sheets scored all of the points in the quarter for the Eagles, with nine points and one of those being a 3-pointer. The Eagles led 21-16 at the intermission.
Columbia City came out in the second half with a more balanced attack offensively, with six different players scoring in the third quarter.
Sheets and Madison Woodward, who was playing in her first game of the season, had four points apiece to lead the Eagle effort in the frame.
Madison Stonebreaker hit from downtown for three to help ignite an Eagle run halfway through the third quarter.
Anna Schrader added a baseline jumper and Urban would sunk two free throws as well in the quarter.
Wayne, however, used a late third quarter rally to stay in the game. The Generals trailed Columbia City by as many as eight points in the third, but fought the Eagles to an even third quarter to leave the margin at the end of three quarters at five points with a 38-33 deficit.
Wayne got three pointers in the third by Aniah Hill, Khalise Collins and Emilia Diaz.
Diaz had the hot hand in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of her 16 points on the night, hitting two 3-pointers and five more from inside the arc.
Columbia City got to the basket more in the quarter as the Eagles went seven of 10 from the charity stripe to hold on to the win. They were 11 of 15 on the night from the stripe.
Sheets and Tonkel both hit for five points while Urban tacked on four for the Eagles to seal the victory over the Generals.
Sheets would lead the Eagles with 20 points and Urban added 10 for the visitors.
Wayne was led by Emilia Diaz with 16 points and Aniah Hill added 11 for the Generals.
Columbia City’s record improved to 3-2 and Wayne dropped to 1-4 on the season.
The Eagles game with Bishop Luers on Friday Nov. 27 was postponed with a date to be determined.
