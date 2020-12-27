WABASH — Columbia City’s girls basketball team won in its first ever meeting against Northfield, 56-48, last week.
It was a tight game throughout except for a 16-8 first quarter, in which Columbia City broke out quickly.
Kyndra Sheets scored nine of the Eagles’ points in the first quarter, draining three 3-pointers.
Rebekah Marshall added two baskets and Hayley Urban picked up a basket for the visitors in the opening stanza.
Norseman senior Emma Hoover scored a 3-pointer and a two-point basket to lead the Norse with five in the quarter. Fellow senior Kenzie Baer added a field goal and junior Addy Rosen accounted for the other point on a free throw.
In the second quarter, Addi Baker and Baer converted a 3-pointer each for the Norse. Senior Kearston Stout drove to the basket, drew a Columbia City foul, and converted a free throw for a 3-point play.
Baker and Rosen added field goals as the Norse outscored Columbia City 13-11 in the quarter.
The Eagles got field goals from Marshall, Brooke Lickey and Madison Woodward in the second and the rest of the points came from the charity stripe as the Eagles went 5 of 6.
Lickey and Urban had two free throws each and Sheets added the other point from the line.
The Eagles took a 27-21 lead to the intermission.
Northfield had the better of the Eagles in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors 17-12 with Hoover and Baker each tossing in a 3-point basket.
The Norse got two field goals each from Hoover and Baker while Kyra Kennedy added the other basket for the home team. Northfield went 1 of 4 from the free throw line in the third quarter.
Columbia City got four baskets in the quarter with Marshall making two. Urban and Woodward scored one apiece for the Eagles. The rest of the scoring came from the free throw line where the Eagles went 4 of 6.
Columbia City maintained a 39-38 lead after three quarters.
The Eagles came on strong in the fourth quarter to outscore the Norse 17-10. Marshall scored two baskets from the paint while Woodward and Schrader each made a basket.
Northfield stuck around with a 3-pointer each by Rosen and Baker. Hoover added a two pointer and Stout drained two free throws to account for all of the scoring in the final quarter.
Columbia City salted the game away making 9 of 12 from the free throw line down the stretch. The Eagles made 19 of 26 for the game and they won by a score of 56-48.
Northfield was 5 of 9 from the stripe for the game.
Columbia City’s Sheets and Northfield’s Baker both had 16 points to lead all scorers in the game. Hoover had 14 points for the Norse.
Marshall and Urban were in double figures as well for the Eagles with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Columbia City’s record improved to 7-5 and Northfield dropped to 5-5 on the campaign.
In junior varsity action, Columbia City won over the Norse 34-25.
Faith Frey had 12 points to lead the JV Eagles. Molly Baker and Niya Bell had six points apiece for the visitors.
