KENDALLVILLE — The Columbia City Lady Eagles won a hard-fought game over the East Noble Knights 47-34 at the Big Blue Pit on Saturday afternoon.
Columbia City started off hot as the Eagles jumped out to a 9-0 lead on the Knights as junior Rebekah Marshall drove down the lane and drew a Knight foul and converted two at the line for a 2-0 lead for the visitors.
The Eagles’ Madison Woodward then went on an offensive spree as she scored the next seven points on two field goals along with three free throws to round out the Eagle output in the first quarter.
East Noble’s lone basket came on a baseline move by Avan Beiswanger with three seconds left in the first quarter and that led to a Columbia City 9-2 lead.
The Eagles went inside on their first two offensive possessions to begin the second quarter as Hayley Urban drew two fouls and got to the free throw line going 4 of 4 to increase the Eagle lead to 13-2.
Kylie Garton scored for the Knights and then Columbia City went on another run as freshman Kyndra Sheets scored on a 3-pointer from the right side and finished with a basket in the paint. Freshman Molly Baker then added a put-back underneath to complete a 7-0 run for the Eagles for a 20-4 lead.
Carly Turner stifled the rally with a 3-pointer for the Knights.
Marshall drove to the basket and drew a foul with a minute left in the half which resulted in a 3-point play to complete the scoring for the half for the Eagles. The teams went to the locker room with a 25-10 halftime lead.
The third quarter featured less scoring but the physical play continued with both teams committing numerous fouls.
Marshall started off the third for the Eagles with a basket from the elbow, and Urban scored as well, as the lead ballooned to 18 points.
East Noble’s Carly Turner scored seven consecutive points with a two-point basket and followed that up with two from downtown which cut Columbia City’s lead to 11 with 1:16 left in the quarter. The Knights however could not keep the Eagles off the scoreboard as the quarter dwindled away with the Eagles Brooke Lickey scoring from the blocks for a 31-18 lead at the end of three quarters in favor of the Eagles.
The scoring picked up for both teams in the fourth quarter as they traded points on the first five offensive possessions.
Lickey scored on a free throw for the Eagles and Kirkpatrick scored a basket for the Knights.
Sheets converted a baseline jumper but that was countered by a Kirkpatrick 3-pointer with 6:00 to go in the game.
Woodward got to the free-throw line aging and drained two and Sheets followed that up with a bucket in the lane to increase the Eagle lead to 40-23.
East Noble stuck around though as Kirkpatrick hit two 3-pointers and Beiswanger added a 3-pointer as the Knights went on a 9-2 run with Columbia City’s Urban scoring a basket to interrupt the run by the Knights as they closed to within 42-32 with two minutes left.
Sheets nailed two free throws and at the other end Kirkpatrick matched with two of her own.
Columbia City finished off the game hitting three more free throws to win the game by 13 points.
Kyndra Sheets and Madison Woodward had 12 to pace Columbia City while Urban and Marshall scored nine apiece.
The Eagles improved to 6-5 overall and 2-1 in the NE8.
Columbia City shot 21 of 28 free throws on the game.
Carly Kirkpatrick led all scorers with a game high 13 points for the Knights. East Noble dropped to 4-8 overall and 1-2 in the NE8.
In junior varsity action, the Columbia City Eagles returned to the court after a 10-day quarantine and won 34-21 over East Noble. Baker led the Eagles with 10 points. Eden Freeman and Faith Frey tallied six apiece for the visitors. The girls’ record goes to 7-0 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.