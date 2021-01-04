COLUMBIA CITY — The Goshen Redhawks came to Columbia City to make up a game from an early season postponement and left town with a 46-36 victory last week.
The Redhawks were led by 6-foot-3 senior Brynn Shoup-Hill who led all scorers with game high 20 points and fellow senior Megan Gallagher who tallied 16 points for the visitors.
The story of the night for the Eagles were 23 turnovers that were converted into 15 points for the Redhawks.
The teams were tied at 10 after one quarter with Eagle senior Hayley Urban scoring the first basket of the game. Urban added another bucket for the home team in the first quarter.
Fellow senior Madison Woodward scored two baskets as well for Columbia City, and guard Kyndra Sheets had the other basket in the quarter.
Gallagher had a basket and added two free throws to lead Goshen in the first quarter. Shoup-Hill, Sarah Harmelink and Tori Eldridge also had field goals for Goshen in the first.
In the second, the Redhawks went back underneath to Shoup-Hill for two baskets and then hit a 3-pointer. Gallagher added two hoops and Tyra Marcum the other basket as Goshen outscored the Eagles 13-6 in the second quarter.
Columbia City got field goals from Sheets, Woodward and junior Rebekah Marshall in the second quarter to account for the scoring in the quarter.
At halftime, the Redhawks led 23-16 over the Eagles with the difference being seven points off Eagle turnovers.
Columbia City closed the gap to three points early in the third with Urban and Marshall converting field goals. Sheets had a basket and freshman Molly Baker added a free throw.
Goshen’s Gallagher got two baskets and Eldridge had a bucket while Shoup-Hill hit a 3-pointer. The Redhawks led after three quarters, 32-24.
The Redhawks went on a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter and again Eagle turnovers contributed to the run.
Shoup-Hill had eight points in the final quarter and Gallagher added four while Marcum chipped in a basket.
Columbia City mustered a late surge but couldn’t close the gap.
Marshall kept the Eagles within shouting distance, draining a couple three pointers. Baker had two field goals and Woodward accounted for the other Eagle points in the fourth.
Columbia City out-rebounded Goshen 21-16 on the game.
Marshall led the Eagles with 10 points and Woodward had eight. Sheets tallied seven points while Urban ended the night with six. Baker added five points as well.
Columbia City’s record dropped to 7-6 on the season and Goshen improved to 9-2.
Columbia City’s junior varsity defeated Goshen 33-23 and remained undefeated at 9-0.
Baker paced Columbia City with 12 points. Faith Frey added seven points while Eden Freeman and Megan Baxter had five points apiece for the Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.