COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s golf team is off to a strong start, toppling Northrop last Thursday and Wawasee last Wednesday after placing fourth in the competitive Homestead invitational.
The Eagles marked a 180-196 victory in their home opener against Wawasee. Tata Cowan claimed medalist honors, shooting a 42. Lindsey McCammon led the way for Columbia City with a 43 on the front nine.
Other Columbia City scores include Katie Hoag, 44; Kensey Mabie, 45; Abby Pequignot, 48; Niya Bell scoring a 52 in her first ever varsity match, and Cora Hall shot a 59 in her second varsity match. Lily Fowler scored a 49 and Kloe Kreig a 52 in junior varsity action.
The girls posted a lower team score against Northrop, winning by a 172-223 score. Hoag was medalist, carding a 38 on the front nine at Eagle Glen Golf Course. Other scores included: Fowler, 45; Mabie, 47; McCammon, 47; Bell, 51. In junior varsity play, Hall shot a 50 and Kreig a 53.
