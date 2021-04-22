Warsaw 12, Columbia City 5
COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City fell into an early hole it wasn’t able to overcome, trailing 10-0 after two innings.
The Eagles got on the board in the third, scoring a run, then putting up three more in the fourth to make the score 10-4.
Warsaw answered with two runs in the fifth. Columbia City managed one more run, but was unable to dig out of the hole, losing 12-5.
Warsaw out-hit Columbia City 7-5. Getts, Platt, Spencer, Vanderford and Hinen all scored for the Eagles. Hinen had two RBI and two hits. Iden recorded two hits and an RBI.
Leo 12, Columbia City 0
COLUMBIA CITY — The squad struggled against a tough Leo team on April 15, falling 12-0.
The Lions scored five runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth, while Columbia City was unable to put a hit on the board.
Kumichel pitched four innings with four strikeouts.
Wawasee 9, Columbia City 5
SYRACUSE — The Eagles fell at Wawasee, 9-5 on April 14.
After a scoreless first inning, Wawasee scored a run in the second and three in the third to lead 4-0.
Columbia City scored five unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 5-4 advantage in the top of the sixth, but Wawasee retaliated with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 9-5.
The Warriors recorded 10 hits to Columbia City’s seven.
Iden tallied three hits, two runs and an RBI. He also pitched five innings with two strikeouts. Patrick had two runs and two RBI.
Snider 10, Columbia City 8
FORT WAYNE — After starting the game with a 3-0 lead, the boys lost 10-8 in a competitive game against Snider.
Snider caught up to CC in the third inning, tying the game at three. Snider scored another four runs in the third, but the Eagles scored one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to narrow Snider’s lead to 10-6.
Columbia City scored twice more in the seventh and final inning, falling just two runs short of the win.
Krider and Iden had two hits and two runs.
Vanderford and Kneller pitched three innings apiece, both striking out three batters.
Columbia City 15, Central Noble 1
ALBION — Columbia City’s junior varsity team took a dominating win over Central Noble on March 29, 15-1.
The Eagles had an 8-1 advantage in the first inning, then went on to score a run in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth to make the score 15-1, ending the gam in five innings via the 10-run rule.
Columbia City had nine hits compared to the Cougars’ six.
Iden had two hits, two RIB and recorded three runs. Also tallying two hits apiece were Getts, Schroeder and Krider.
Barton pitched three innings with six strikeouts. Schroeder pitched two innings with six strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.