Cross country runs fast
Churubusco’s girls cross country team picked up a big win over Lakeland and Hamilton, taking all but one of the top 12 spots.
Ella Elias and Astoria Smith took the night with new season personal records. Phoenix Smith and Marilyn Sajadak topped out the top four with their own season personal records.
At one of the state’s biggest meets, the Marion Invitational, the boys team finished fifth, led by Dylan Stroder, Levi Skinner and Eli Lantz, who all earned medals. Allie Basinger led the girls, along with Cara DeBolt, Jorja DeBolt and Eva Refeld.
Tennis team bests Northrop
Churubusco’s boys tennis team picked up a 5-0 victory over Northrop last Wednesday.
Brett Barkley picked up the win at No. 1 singles, 7-6, 6-2. Brady Crick won No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-1, and at No. 3 singles, Gavan Haberstock won 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Tyler Miller and Luke Wilson won at No. 1, 6-0, 6-2. The No. 2 duo of Garrett Wymer and Mason Young won 6-4, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.