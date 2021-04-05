COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s boys baseball team opened its season — and threw the opening pitch at its new field — last week against Central Noble.
The teams played a close game to start, but the Cougars ran up 13 runs in the last three innings to score a 17-7 win.
The teams were scoreless in the opening inning, and Columbia City was first on the board with a run in the second.
Central Noble responded with four runs at the top of the third, and Columbia City scored the next two, trailing only 4-3 by the top of the fifth.
That’s when Central Noble cut loose, scoring five in the fifth, three in the sixth and seven in the fifth to lead 17-3. Columbia City scored four in the seventh, but it was too late for the Eagles.
Michael Nodine had three RBIs for Columbia City.
Amin Miller pitched five innings for Columbia City, throwing 20 first-pitch strikes with five strikeouts.
Eagle Brady Bell threw 11 first-pitch strikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.