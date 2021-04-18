COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City's baseball team is off to a 1-3 start as the Eagles' schedule ramped up last week, getting into the busy spring season and debuting its new field at the new Columbia City High School location on SR 9, south of Columbia City.
Eagles blowout Wayne
COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City used big innings in the fourth and sixth to dominate Wayne on April 12, 13-2.
The game was tied at one after the first inning. Columbia City scored two in the second and Wayne put up one in the third to make the score 3-2. It was all Columbia City from there, as the Eagles scored five runs each in the fourth and sixth frames.
Both teams had eight hits, and Columbia City recorded four errors to Wayne's three.
Sam Gladd led Columbia City with three RBI. Dalen Johnson had two.
Brady Bell pitched 5.2 innings for the Eagles with seven strikeouts and 18 first-pitch strikes.
Columbia City drops 7-4 game to Warsaw
WARSAW — A competitive game ended in a Columbia City loss, as one defensive inning for the Eagles proved to be costly.
Columbia City was first on the scoreboard with a run in the third inning, but Warsaw answered with five in the bottom of the third. The teams traded runs in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring once in each frame.
The Eagles ended the game with a run in the seventh, falling short of the Tigers despite out-hitting the hosts 11-9.
Sam Gladd led the Eagles with two hits, followed by Michael Nodine and Ben Kumichel with two apiece.
Amin Miller pitched six innings with 11 strikeouts and 21 first-pitch strikes.
Wawasee beats Eagles, 9-2
SYRACUSE — Columbia City's baseball team struggled with five errors in its 9-2 loss to Wawasee on April 15.
The game was tied at one after the first inning. Wawasee scored a run in the second. Columbia City tied the score at two at the top of the fourth, but it was all Wawasee from there, as the Warriors put up two runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Wawasee out-hit Columbia City 10-7. The Eagles had five errors to the Warriors' 0.
Preston Henschen led Columbia City with two hits. Dalen Johnson had an RBI.
Chris Bartol pitched four innings with three strikeouts. Henschen pitched the last two innings with two strikeouts.
Central Noble scored 17 against CC
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble put up an impressive 17 runs after a relatively slow start to the game in Columbia City's opener on its new field on March 29.
The Cougars picked up a 17-7 win with 19 hits to the Eagles' four.
The teams were scoreless in the first inning and Columbia City was first on the board with a run in the second.
Central Noble put up four in the third and the Eagles scored again to make the score 4-2 at the end of the third.
Columbia City narrowed that lead to 4-3 after a run in the fourth, but Central Noble ran away with the game in the final innings, scoring 13 unanswered runs.
Columbia City scored four in the last inning, but ran out of time for a comeback.
Central Noble had five errors to Columbia City's two.
Columbia City's Michael Nodine recorded three RBI.
Adin Miller pitched five innings with five strikeouts and 20 first-pitch strikes.
