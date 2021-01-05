NAPANEE — After having two weeks off in December due to a coronavirus quarantine, Columbia City’s boys basketball team is back on quarantine to start the new year.
The Eagles managed five games between Dec. 18 and Dec. 29 before canceling its Dec. 30 game at Tippecanoe Valley due to another quarantine.
The boys are next scheduled to travel to Bellmont on Jan. 8 and Carroll on Jan. 9, COVID permitting.
The Eagles lost their Dec. 29 game at Northwood, 54-37, unable to overcome a competitive Napanee squad.
Northwood led 13-7 after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime. The hosts continued to extend their lead in the third quarter, outscoring Columbia City 16-11 to hold a 43-29 advantage going into the fourth.
Northwood wrapped up the fourth by scoring 11 points to Columbia City’s eight, making the final score 54-37.
Ian Raasch led Northwood with 14 points, followed by Cade Brenner with 13 and Ben Vincent with 10.
Columbia City’s Mason Baker paved the way for the Eagles with 17 points — including five 3-pointers. Jaxon Crawford had five points and Andrew Hedrick and Brooks Longenbaugh added four apiece.
Longenbaugh and Crawford led the team in rebounds with five apiece and Greg Bolt collected four.
Seth Mills led the team in assists with five. Bolt, Longenbaugh and Baker all had a steal for the Eagle defense, and Braden Hartman had the team’s lone block.
