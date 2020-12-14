GOSHEN — Columbia City and Fairfield met for the first time ever on the hardwood, the Lady Eagles came away victorious 39-29 in Goshen on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles were to have played Snider to make up an early-season postponement due to quarantine, but there were issues with that again and Columbia City found a willing opponent in the Falcons.
The Eagles’ head coach was pleased with the team effort.
“We had some players doing some nice things that don’t show up in the scorebook — players setting screens, diving for loose balls — we had players talking out there,” Columbia City head coach Amy Shearer said. “ We dug our way out of a hole, played some lockdown defense, got some big boards and knocked down free throws — took the lead and finished it out.”
Columbia City’s Rebekah Marshall started the scoring in the game driving into the paint and drawing a Falcon foul which resulted in a trip to the free-throw line. Marshall converted both charity tosses to give the Eagles the lead.
The lead was short lived, however, as Bailey Willard came back with a 3-pointer for the Falcons. Columbia City scored the next five points as freshman Kyndra Sheets hit a jumper from the wing and senior Kamrin Parker drove to the basket, drew a foul and made the shot. Parker finished the off the three-point play, sinking the free throw.
Fairfield junior Brooke Sanchez closed out the scoring for the quarter with a 3-pointer to make the score 7-6 in favor of Columbia City.
Fairfield heated up in the second quarter as they outscored the Eagles 11-5.
Brooke Lickey got the Eagles off on the right foot with a layup to put the visitors up three points.
The Falcons then went on a 6-0 run with Sanchez scoring a basket on the baseline and Mackayla Stutsman adding a field goal for the home team.
Brea Garber tacked on two points from the charity stripe to complete the Falcon run.
Columbia City’s Sheets stifled the run with a 3-pointer from the wing to even the game at 12, but Fairfield scored the last five points leading up to the intermission as the Falcons took a 17-12 lead to the locker room.
The second half started with Stutsman banking a shot in and the Falcons had their largest lead of the game at seven points.
Sheets cut that lead to one point with consecutive 3-point goals, and the two teams traded baskets after that on three occasions. Garber picked up two baskets for the Falcons, which were matched by the Eagles’ Woodward with a put-back underneath and then two free throws from Urban.
The Falcons bounced back with a Garber three-point play to close out the scoring in the third quarter with the Eagles outscoring the Falcons in the 10-9 in the frame.
Fairfield took a 26-22 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
In the fourth it was all Columbia City as Sheets scored on another three to give her four treys on the game. That was followed by another jumper, as Sheets accounted for the first five points of the final quarter, giving the Eagles the lead back at 27-26.
Woodward tacked on a bucket in the paint to increase the lead to three points, 29-26.
Fairfield’s Bailey Willard drilled a 3-pointer on the next possession to tie the game at 29-29, but those were the last points Fairfield scored in the game.
Woodward dominated the rest of the fourth quarter with seven points. Anna Schrader scored the other point on a free throw to round out the Eagle scoring.
Kyndra Sheets led all scorers with 16 points while Woodward added 13 points.
Brea Garber led Fairfield with 11 points.
With the win, Columbia City’s record improved to 5-4 on the season and Fairfield dropped to 7-3.
Columbia City’s traveled to Warsaw on Tuesday night.
