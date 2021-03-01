COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles led nearly the entire game as they cruised to a 60-45 victory over the Bishop Luers Knights last week at Columbia City High School.
The game was added to the schedule just a week before as there were openings in the schedule due to previous cancelations.
Columbia City head coach Matt Schauss was happy to get the win.
“It was very important to get this game, this is a team that plays like Wayne who is our opponent in the sectional — in terms of pressing and getting up and down the floor — it’s good for us to be able to feel that pressure,” Schauss said. “It was a good win. We had to make plays and it was fun to see our guys do that.”
The Knights’ Nelson Knapke started the scoring on the night with a jumper from the free throw line to grab the lead.
Columbia City’s Jaxon Crawford got the scoring going for the home team with two free throws as the Eagles ripped off the next eight points of the game. That was followed by a Mason Baker score from the wing, another two from Crawford in the paint, and Elias Spellman finished the run with a cut and slash to the basket for two points.
With the Eagles leading 8-2, Lukas North hit a three pointer for the Knights to cut into the lead.
Spellman got to the charity stripe and made two for the Eagles, but senior Naylon Thompson countered with two points of his own.
Crawford struck again on a leaner in the paint as he had six points in the first quarter.
Thompson scored from the blocks on the next trip down the floor for Luers and Baker finished off the scoring with a three pointer for the Eagles as they took a 15-9 lead after one quarter.
North began the second quarter scoring with four consecutive free throws to close the gap to two points for the Knights.
Columbia City ran off the next seven points as Spellman and Baker hit field goals to extend the lead back to four points.
Andrew Hedrick got on the board with a three pointer as the home team went up by nine points.
Omare Bates scored two and was fouled on the next possession but missed the free throw and then it was Spellman for the Eagles with a baseline jump shot to put the Home team back up by nine points.
Crawford’s hot night continued as he hit a shot from the elbow as the Eagles extended their lead to 11 points.
The Knights’ Brayden McInterf then rattled in a three pointer from the baseline corner for his only points on the game.
Thompson converted a driving layup after an Eagle turnover to cut Columbia City’s lead at 26-20.
Baker countered for the Eagles with two and then it was North for Bishop Luers with a bucket.
Spellman closed the scoring in the half with a three point play and the Eagles took a 33-24 lead to the locker room.
The Knights Thompson started the scoring in the third quarter with pullup in the lane.
The teams traded buckets on the next six possessions with Crawford for the Eagles and Da’Von Doughty scored on the other in the floor.
Spellman got in on the act as he drained a shot from downtown but that was countered by a Thompson trey from the top of the key as the teams went back and forth.
Baker finished that spurt of points with jumper from the blocks to put Columbia City up 40-31.
Hedrick added to the lead for the home team but Isaac Zay picked up his first three points from beyond the arc for the Knights.
Thompson was back after an Eagle turnover with a three point play on the other end of the floor to cut the Columbia City lead to five points at 42-37.
Hedrick scored one of two at the charity stripe and Zay got to the line for Luers on the next possession and hit two free throws. Mills and Hedrick scored the next two baskets for the Eagles to extend the lead back to nine points.
Johnny Sewell scored his first points of the game with a put back underneath for the Knights.
Greg Bolt scored his first bucket of the game to close out the scoring in the third quarter and Columbia City led 49-40.
Seth Mills scored his first basket one minute into the quarter on a shot from the wing and Crawford scored the next five Eagle points with two baskets and a free throw to complete a 7-0 Columbia City run to increase their lead to 56-40.
Thompson broke the run by the home team with two at the stripe but Crawford hit two of his own on the other end.
Sewell converted a three point play for the Knights and he added one more charity toss for Luers.
Carson Bunyan finished off the scoring as he cut to the basket and made a layup as Columbia City won 60-45.
Columbia City shot 24-47 from the field, 3 of 10 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 9 of 9 at the line.
Bishop Luers was 16 of 47 from the floor, 4 of 20 from three point land, and 9 of 15 from the free throw line.
Columbia City improves to 8-12 on the season with the win and Bishop Luers drops to 7-14 with the loss.
The Columbia City junior varsity fell to Luers 48-46 and the C team won 47-40.
