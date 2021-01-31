COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Lady Eagles closed the regular season on Friday night at Columbia City High School with a 55-47 victory over New Haven in what was a close game throughout.
The Eagles’ Hayley Urban got the scoring started just seven seconds in with a drive to the basket for an easy two points.
Columbia City then got a 3-pointer by junior Rebekah Marshall from up top to hop out to 5-0 lead with not even a minute gone.
New Haven, which was playing with a depleted lineup due to quarantine issues, dressed only six players as the event turned into varsity-only. With their starting lineup still intact the Bulldogs proved to be more than a formidable foe for the Eagles.
“They slow you down on offense, they sit out there and dribble the ball for 20 seconds — they take any kind of flow or rhythm away you have. They’ve got two great players in Nard and Williams,” Columbia City head coach Amy Shearer said. “Their guards have a lot of speed and they just out-physical you under the basket. You can see it rebounding-wise as they get a lot of put-backs.”
Senior Avarcia Nard got the visitors on the board with a jump shot in the paint and that triggered a 6-0 run after a Columbia City turnover. Nard hit another field goal and then post player Kayla Williams scored underneath the basket.
The Eagles’ Madison Woodward broke the New Haven run as she cut to the basket and scored to put the home team back in the lead.
Tamara Wade and Nard countered with a bucket each to put the Bulldogs back up by two points.
Columbia City then went on an 8-0 run, sparked by Brooke Lickey with a baseline jumper and that was followed by a Marshall 3-pointer. Tessa Tonkel then scored as the Eagles quickly went up four points.
Williams tallied the final points of the quarter and the score after one was 14-12 in favor of the Eagles.
Williams got the first points of the second quarter to tie it up and the Eagles came right back when Lickey scored from underneath.
Williams kept up her torrid pace with a 3-pointer, and then it was Nard again scoring and the visitors were up five points.
Columbia City was right back with Molly Baker and Urban scoring as the two teams started to pile up the points. Nard countered that run with a three-point play and Williams scored a free throw.
Woodward and Urban had the next two scores for Columbia City while Nard netted a basket for New Haven.
It was the Urban and Woodward show on the next two scoring possessions for the Eagles to put them up three points.
Kayla Williams drained a 3-pointer on the next trip and tied the game.
The Eagles’ Lickey and the Bulldogs’ Tamara Wade traded field goals to send the teams to the intermission tied at 30.
The second half continued with the two teams trading baskets with neither leading by more than five points throughout the third quarter.
Woodward got to the line for the Eagles and went 1 for 2 to put Columbia City up by one. Nard scored to put the Bulldogs back up until Woodward struck again, getting loose underneath the basket for a layup.
Williams then drew a foul on the next possession for New Haven and hit 1 of 2 from the free throw line.
Urban scored again in the paint and that was countered by Nard on the other end to tie the game at 35 apiece.
Columbia City’s Marshall broke the deadlock with a free throw.
Shania Freeman drilled a 3-pointer from the wing and Nard hit 1 of 2 from the stripe to give the Bulldogs a four point lead.
The Eagles finished the scoring in the third with two field goals by Urban to send Columbia City to the fourth quarter with a 40-39 advantage.
The Eagles came out hot to start the final quarter and blitzed the visitors with an 8-0 run to go up by nine points at 48-39.
Williams finally got New Haven on the board with a turnaround jumper
in the middle to break the Eagles’ run.
Columbia City’s Anna Schrader got to the free throw line and made two to put the Eagles back up nine points.
Nard got a field goal on the other end to edge the Bulldogs closer, but Marshall restored the nine point lead for the Eagles, burying a jumper from the elbow.
New Haven scored the next four points with Williams converting a free throw and Nard garnering three points with a basket and a free throw to close the gap to five points.
Urban finished the game off for the Eagles as she had a three-point play to send Columbia City to the victory.
Hayley Urban led the Eagles with 19 points and Rebekah Marshall added 11 points.
Avarcia Nard led all scorers with 23 points and Kayla Williams joined in double figures with 14 points.
Columbia City converted 5 of 7 free throws for the game and New Haven hit 10 of 16 for the game.
The Eagles closed their regular season with a 13-7 record and they finished 6-1 to take in second place in the Northeast 8 Conference.
Both teams play in the Columbia City Sectional this week. New Haven opened against Huntington North on Tuesday evening, and Columbia City will debut in the sectional on Friday evening, playing the winner of Homestead and Wayne at 6 p.m.
“We’ve had some decent games down the stretch, the Bellmont game, the Huntington North game, obviously Friday night we’re going to be prepped and ready to go in the sectional” coach Shearer said.
