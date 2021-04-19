FORT WAYNE — Columbia City’s boys golf team shot an impressive 319 to place second in the competitive, 16-team Carroll Invitational on Saturday — a big match to kick off the team’s busy season.
Carroll won its own invitational with a 311 and had a medalist performance from Cam GeRue.
GeRue led Carroll with a 71, followed by Hunter Melton with a 77, Ben Jackson with an 81, Peyton Richmond with an 82 and Jackson Bradley rounding off the team with an 83.
Blackhawk Christian also had a golfer score a 71, Grant Norman.
The Eagles were led by Alex Hedrick with a 78, Sean Bledsoe with a 79, Drew Dunham with an 80, Andrew Hedrick with an 82 and Kam Hoag shot an 85.
Bishop Dwenger placed third, followed by Leo in fourth, Blackhawk, Homestead, DeKalb, Norwell, Carroll White, East Noble, Huntington North, Concordia, Angola, Churubusco, Snider and New Haven.
Columbia City won its first Northeast 8 Conference match of the season, 167-190, at Timber Ridge Golf Course in Bluffton.
The team had three golfers score in the low 40s.
Alex Hedrick, Drew Dunham and Kam Hoag all shot 41. Andrew Hedrick scored a 44 and Sean Bledsoe carded a 48 to round off the varsity squad.
Norwell was led by Augie Mann with a 41.
The junior varsity squad also picked up the conference win, led by Tobey Krider, who scored a 44.
Several others shot below 50, including Rhet Wilson with a 45, Brendan Cook with a 47, Jacob Reiff with a 48 and Sam Bechtold and Tyler Barnhart with 49s.
