Several area high school teams got their first official runs in Saturday at the Huntington North Cross Country Invitational — the returning state champion Carroll girls team once again earning a win at the annual meet.
The Chargers were led by overall girls champion Zoe Duffus, who crossed the Huntington University finish line in 18:08.4. Carroll’s girls earned a team score of 29 with additional finishes by Brooke Hansen (fifth), Shelby Christman (sixth), Ashlyn Minton (eighth), Taylor Hansen (ninth), Madalyn Ruch (18th) and Paige Hout (28th).
Columbia City placed 12th in the girls race. The Eagles were led by junior Lilyana Lahr, who placed 34th overall, followed by Karris Sigler (56th), Ayla Wagner (69th), Ava Ward (70th), Caroline Shelton (74th), Felice Mullinax (83rd) and Amelia Fahl (93rd).
The Columbia City boys placed sixth out of 15 teams Saturday morning. Austin Hall placed 20th overall, crossing the finish line in 17:08.3. Also running for the boys team were Seth Mills (35th), Marcus Ridge (36th), Ian Harrold (48th), Jack Mills (55th), Cameron Jagger (58th) and Isaac Rentschler (65th).
Noblesville placed first in the boys race. Angola junior Izaiah Steury was the individual champion, finishing in 15:22.8.
