COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles opened the Northeast 8 Conference schedule cruising to a 47-6 win over Bellmont in the second game at the new stadium.
The Eagles were playing a Bellmont squad that was seeing its first game action after a two-week hiatus due to quarantine.
For Columbia City, that meant no scouting report or game film on the conference foe, which had a first-year coach in Nick Hall.
All of that became a non-issue as the Eagles built a 19-0 lead at the intermission.
Bellmont had a five-play drive to start the game and was forced to punt just 2:38 into the game.
Columbia City went three and out and punted on its first possession.
Bellmont’s next set ended after a fourth-and-one play, when quarterback John Ulman was tackled for a loss by the Eagles’ Landin Markins.
Columbia City got on the scoreboard with nine seconds left in the first quarter after forcing another Bellmont punt and going 74 yards in three plays, that ended when quarterback Greg Bolt found Hunter Herron for a 59-yard touchdown pass.
The point-after was good by Garrett Klefeker and the Eagles had 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
Bellmont again went three-and-out and was forced to punt to open the second quarter.
Columbia City struck again shortly after, at the 4:42 mark of the second quarter, with a six-play drive as Bolt rumbled seven yards for the touchdown and a 13-0 lead as the PAT was blocked.
Bellmomt went seven plays and had to punt again, and Columbia City found the end zone again at the with 1:29 on the clock when Bolt threw a 21-yard strike to senior T.J. Bedwell, putting the Eagles up 19-0. The home team went for a two-point conversion, but it was broken up by the Braves.
Bellmont then tried to run out the clock to end the half, but Columbia City utilized its time outs to force Bellmont to punt for the fourth time in the half.
Klefeker attempted an impressive 52-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but it fell no good.
Columbia City started the second half just as hot as the Eagles scored just 52 seconds into the third quarter when Bolt found Garrett Geiger for 53 yards and a touchdown. Klefeker tacked on the extra point and the Eagles went up 26-0.
Bellmont’s offense stalled again, and the punt was shanked into the Eagle bench, netting only eight yards and setting up Columbia City with the ball at the Braves’ 31-yard line.
It took just two plays from there, as Bolt ran six yards for the touchdown.
Klefekers kick was good and the Eagles increased their lead to 33-0 just 2:28 into the third quarter.
Bellmont found trouble again as the Braves fumbled on the first play of the drive and Kaden Ward recovered the ball for the Eagles, setting them up with a short field again.
Columbia City would found pay dirt again, as Bolt threw his fourth touchdown pass on the night to Geiger for 23 yards, and Klefeker’s kick made it 40-0 to end the third quarter.
Columbia City scored once more with a 24-yard strike from Bolt to Geiger 1:38 into the fourth quarter. With Klefekers kick, the Eagles led 47-0.
Bellmont got on the board at the 8:34 mark of the final stanza when Aiden Ford ran two yards to cap off a four-play drive after a Columbia City turnover. The point-after by Grace Scheumann was wide left, ending the scoring on the night.
Columbia City racked up 468 total yards of offense in the game on 49 plays, highlighted by Bolt’s six touchdown passes and Geiger’s five receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
With the win, Columbia City runs its record to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference. They will host Huntington North in another NE8 tilt next Friday.
Bellmont is 0-1 after its first game of the season.
