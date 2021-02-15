LIGONIER — The Columbia City Eagles broke open a close game with a late run to defeat the West Noble Chargers by a 50-43 score on Saturday night in Ligonier.
Eagle junior Mason Baker got the ball rolling for the visitors with a jump shot from the wing for a quick 2-0 lead.
West Noble’s Austin Cripe came back with a bomb from beyond the arc to give his squad their first lead.
Brockton Miller and Baker traded buckets for the Chargers and Eagles respectively and Elias Spellman added a right wing jump shot for Columbia City.
The Chargers Ayden Zavala scored on two consecutive possessions to give the home team a 9-6 lead.
Columbia City’s Seth Mills hit a pullup jumper for two more meanwhile Zach Beers got to the stripe and made one of two for West Noble. Baker closed out the scoring for the quarter for the Eagles hitting a three pointer to give the visitors an 11-10 lead after one quarter.
In a low scoring second quarter in which West Noble outscored Columbia City 8-6 the Chargers Beers got loose underneath and made a layup while drawing a foul. The free throw was made for a three point play to put the Chargers back in the lead 13-11. Miller came back with a free throw after drawing an Eagle foul to give the home team the first four points of the frame.
Crawford and Baker then hit on two straight plays for the Eagles as they reclaimed the lead at 15-14.
Zavala and Miller scored field goals for the Chargers and in the middle of those two baskets Crawford got two points for Columbia City as the teams went to the locker room with the Chargers leading the Eagles 18-17.
The Scoring pace picked up in the third quarter as Cripe started the party with a driving layup and that was followed by Andrew Hedrick with a pullup jumper from the elbow.
Crawford and Beers traded baskets and then it was Spellman getting in on the act again hitting a three point goal to put the Eagles back in the lead 24-22.
Miller came right back for the Chargers with a three pointer to put the home team back in the lead by a point.
Miller scored the next bucket as well but Spellman Countered for the Eagles.
Hedrick added two field goals and Baker the other basket for the visitors the rest of the third quarter.
Zavala had a hoop and Cripe added two free throws to close out the third quarter with Columbia City leading 32-31.
The Eagles lit it up to start the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run that began with Crawford underneath for a layup.
Baker scored the next five points on a fade away from the free throw line and a three pointer on the next trip down the floor.
Seth Mills got in on the act hitting for two as Columbia City raced to a 41-31 lead.
West Noble made the next run as Julio Macias drew an Eagle foul and made two at the stripe and Nevin Phares went to the line also but only made one of two. Cripe finished off the Charger run with two in the paint as they closed the gap to five points.
Hedrick stifled the Charger run with two free throws to send the visitors up seven points.
Cripe scored quickly after that and West Noble called a time out with 1:05 left in the game trailing 43-38. The next two possessions for the Eagles came up empty as they missed two front ends of one and ones at the stripe.
Baker also got to the foul line and he hit 1 of 2 to up the Eagle lead to six points.
Then it was Spellman’s turn at the stripe and he drained two points as the Eagles went up eight points.
Cripe raced down the court and hit a quick three pointer to keep the Chargers in the hunt but Hedrick got to the line and made two more free throws for the visitor.
Cripe again went the length of the court and got two on a drive to the basket.
Mills sealed the deal for the Eagles as he hit two at the charity stripe and the 50-43 victory.
The Eagles broke a three game losing streak in the process as their record improved to 6-11 on the season.
West Noble dropped to an 8-9 record with the loss.
Columbia City was led in scoring by Mason Baker with 15 points and Andrew Hedrick reached double figures as well with 12 points.
West Noble was paced by Austin Cripes 16 points, which was a game high. Brockton Miller was the other Charger in double figures scoring 10 points.
Columbia City shot 19 of 40 from the field, 3 of 11 beyond the arc, and 9 of 12 at the charity stripe.
West Noble shot 15 of 51 from the floor, 3 of 17 from three point range, and 10 of 13 from the free throw line.
In junior varsity action, West Noble defeated Columbia City 38-29.
Braden Hartman led the Eagles with nine points and Rhett Wilson eight, Ethan Sievers six and Kam Hoag six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.