KENDALLVILLE — One team was going to come away with their first Northeast 8 Conference win on Monday.
Unfortunately, for the East Noble girls soccer team, it wasn’t them.
The Knights (2-9-2, 0-6 NE8) lost 3-1 to Columbia City (5-3-1, 1-3) on Monday night.
East Noble took a 1-0 lead within the first two minutes of the match. A free kick near the sideline was played into the box, where Holly Butler was able to corral it and slide past the Eagle keeper.
“We came out guns a blazing. We played proper position, we were attacking and we came out and scored a goal in the first two minutes,” East Noble coach Brian Rexroad said. “Then, from about the five-minute mark to the 15-minute mark, we played lackadaisical, we weren’t attacking anymore and couple of people were playing out of positions.”
The Eagles quickly answered with a goal five minutes later from Courtney Tobin, who scored from 30 yards away and over the outstretched arms of Lauren Lash.
“Their striker up front (Tobin) when she gets the ball, she is going to score,” Rexroad said. “We gave her open looks and man, she doesn’t miss.”
Tobin set up the next scoring play for the Eagles. She sent a short corner kick to Elaina Halferty, who passed it into Madison Woodward, who scored to give Columbia City a 2-1 lead with 27:30 left in the first half.
East Noble’s best chance to tie the match up came at the 14:50 mark when a free kick from Sophia Gruszczyk was headed just inside the right post, but Columbia City keeper Bailey Shidler saved it at the last second.
A few minutes later, Tobin extended the Eagles’ lead with her second goal of the match.
Rexroad told his team at halftime that they can’t allow Columbia City to score, and to their credit, the Eagles weren’t able to find the back of net in the final 40 minutes.
“They played much better in the second half. I can’t complain. We just have to learn how to attack up front,” Rexroad said. “I thought we had it for the first two minutes, then we didn’t attack for the rest of the match.”
The Knights only had one shot on goal in the second half to three by the Eagles. Lash had five saves for East Noble.
