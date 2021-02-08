COLUMBIA CITY — The Norwell boys basketball team stormed back in the second half, erasing a 12-point deficit en route to a 59-52 victory on Saturday afternoon at Columbia City High School.
The game was a tale of two halves as the Eagles kept the Knights off balance and built as much as a 14-point lead in the latter stages of the first half.
Norwell’s Luke McBride scored the first basket of the game on a fade away from the elbow.
Columbia City’s lone senior Brooks Longenbaugh got to the free throw line and scored the first points for the home team, then followed it up with a jumper on the baseline to put the Eagles up 4-2.
Elias Spellman drove to the basket and got fouled on the next offensive possession making the shot but missing the free throw for a 6-2 Eagle lead.
McBride came back with a long 3-pointer for Norwell, and then the Spellman hit his second bucket of the quarter to put the Eagle lead at three points.
Then, Lleyton Bailey scored his first of two 3-pointers for the Knights to tie the game at eight.
It was Spellman again for the Eagles, scoring in the paint in the final stages of the quarter.
However, there was enough time for McBride to hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Norwell its first lead at the first quarter stop, 11-10.
Columbia City erupted for a 26 point second quarter. Spellman knocked down a 3-pointer to get the lead back for the Eagles.
Norwell’s Luke Graft converted for two for the Knights on the next trip down the floor to tie the game at 13.
Then, Eagles Andrew Hedrick hit a fade away in the paint and Mason Baker got on the board with a baseline jumper as the Eagles went up by four points.
Bailey hit from downtown for the visitors but that was countered by Spellman’s three on the other end.
Jon Colbert hit one of two from the stripe for the Knights.
Longenbaugh got open for a 3-pointer on the wing and Spellman followed that up with a three-point play for the Eagles as the home team went up by nine points.
Colbert then tallied on the other end with a bucket in the paint to trim the Eagle lead at 26-19.
Baker and Spellman lit it up from beyond the arc on the next two Eagle possessions to send the Eagles up by 13 points.
Colbert converted a three on the other end to keep the Knights in the hunt.
Longenbaugh and Spellman both got loose underneath for easy layups for the Eagles.
McBride got to the free throw line to end the half, making two free throws as that cut the Eagles’ lead to 36-24 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Columbia City’s Hedrick scored to increase the lead to their largest of the game at 14 points.
Then the tables turned and Norwell went on a 15-2 run the rest of the third quarter which started with Colbert converting on a three-point play.
Baker stifled the rally momentarily with a bucket for the Eagles and it all Norwell from there. McBride hit two 3-pointers and Bailey hit a three. Colbert scored on a jumper from the wing as the Knights blitzed the Eagles 15-4 in the third quarter to trim their deficit to 40-39 at the end of three quarters.
Bailey then scored underneath the basket to give the Knights their first lead since the first quarter.
After an Eagle missed shot, Norwell scored the next four points as Luke Graft drained a shot and two free throws to give the visitors a five point lead.
Hedrick got the Eagles closer with a 3-pointer, but McBride countered that with a 3-pointer of his own.
McBride then got to the free throw line and drained two at the stripe to increase the lead to seven.
Seth Mills kept the home team close driving down the middle and scoring with a foul called, but missed the free throw.
McBride scored three of four at the stripe on the next two possessions to increase the Knight lead to eight points.
Bailey got to the stripe after drawing an Eagle foul and the lead ballooned to 55-45.
Hedrick again tried to keep the Eagles in the hunt with a 3-point goal and Bunyan scored on a driving layup to cut into the deficit, but Norwell hit four of six down the stretch from the line to stifle the Eagle comeback. Spellman had a late bucket for the Eagles, but Norwell had a 35-16 second half to get the road victory 59-52.
Luke McBride had a game high 27 points to lead Norwell. Lleyton Bailey and Jon Colbert were also in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Columbia City was led by Elias Spellman with 22 points and Andrew Hedrick was in double figures with 10 points.
Norwell shot 16 of 42 from the field, 8 of 21 beyond the arc, and 19 of 23 from the free throw line.
Columbia City was 21 of 38 from the field, 7 of 17 beyond the arc, and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.
Norwell won the battle on the boards with a 22-19 advantage.
Columbia City’s record dropped to 5-8 overall and 1-4 in the NE8. Norwell’s record improved to 7-11 with the win and 2-4 in the NE8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.