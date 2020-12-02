WARSAW — The Columbia City Eagles and Warsaw Tigers played their annual Thanksgiving weekend game with Warsaw holding off Columbia City 50-45 at the Tiger Den on Saturday night.
It was a typical battle between the two teams — physical and low scoring.
Warsaw won its eighth straight game against Columbia City, dating back to the 2012-2013 season when the Eagles won at the Tiger Den 59-49.
The Eagles came out hot, taking a 15-10 lead after one quarter. Mason Baker shot three of four from the floor, with two of those being 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Jaxon Crawford converted four of six from the field and Andrew Hedrick shot two of four in the half.
Eagle post player Greg Bolt was saddled with foul trouble, which limited his offensive prowess.
Columbia City did get to the charity stripe 12 times and coverted on nine of them. Warsaw had a balanced offensive attack with Jackson Dawson, Judah Simfukwe and Ben Bergen all garnering six points in the half. Jaxon Gould tossed in five points in the first half. The Tigers were 6 of 8 from the free throw line in the half.
Columbia City built its largest lead of the game at nine points three minutes into the second quarter. Warsaw cut into the Eagles’ lead by the intermission, narrowing the score to 29-25. Columbia City shot 47% from the field in the first half while Warsaw was 32% for the half.
The two teams struggled to start the third quarter and Columbia City took nearly half of the quarter to get its first bucket. The Tigers took the lead for the first time late in the frame as Warsaw outscored Columbia City in the third quarter 11-5 and took a 36-34 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter went back and forth, but the turnover bug bit the Eagles as they committed five of their 12 on the night in the fourth quarter and were outscored 14-11 — providing the margin of victory for Warsaw.
Columbia City finished the game 38% on 15 of 39 shooting from the field and Warsaw went 17 of 40 from the floor, finishing 42% on the night.
Columbia City placed three players in double figures with Crawford hitting for 18, Baker adding 14 and Andrew Hedrick finishing with 10 points.
Warsaw also had three players in double figures with Simfukwe netting 12 points, along with 12 from Ben Bergen, and Luke Adamiec tossed in 10 points for the home team.
Columbia City’s record drops to 1-1 on the season and the Eagles will next see action at home Friday, Dec. 4 against Canterbury. Warsaw improves to 2-0 on the season.
In junior varsity action, Warsaw pulled away in the second half to defeat the Eagles 57-40.
Braden Hartman led the Eagles with 20 points and Clayton Scott had eight points for the visitors. Evan Cearbaugh added six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.