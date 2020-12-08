FORT WAYNE — The Columbia City Eagles defeated the Canterbury Cavaliers, 60-56, in the first overtime game in the new high school gym last Friday night.
Columbia City came out of the gate quickly as the Eagles jumped on the visiting Cavaliers.
The Eagles’ Mason Baker drained a three from the right wing to get things going, the first of his two from beyond the arc in the quarter.
The other 3-point shot in the quarter belonged to the Eagles’ Seth Mills.
Canterbury’s Devon Lewis kept the Cavaliers in the hunt with two from long distance in the quarter, and Will Shank provided the other five points for Canterbury.
The Eagles then utilized big man Greg Bolt in the paint as he scored eight points inside to keep Columbia City’s first quarter barrage going.
The other Eagle field goals came from Andrew Hedrick, who had two, and Jaxon Crawford picked up the other. At the first quarter stop, it was 23-11 in favor of the home-standing Eagles.
In the second quarter, the scoring slowed down for Columbia City. Junior guard Mills tacked on his second 3-pointer of the game and Hedrick, Baker and Crawford tallied field goals for the Eagles as they played Canterbury even in the second quarter.
The Cavaliers’ Andrew Wojewuczki had five points to lead the way for the visitors.
At the intermission, Columbia City enjoyed a comfortable 34-22 lead.
In the third quarter, the Cavs came out of the locker room hot, as they blitzed the Eagles with a 17-point burst. Shank led the offensive onslaught with three from in the paint, Wojewuczki accompanied the run with two 3-pointers, and Will Russel, who was held scoreless in the first half, erupted for 11 points.
Columbia City had only one field goal by Crawford in the third quarter and the Eagles went 8 of 11 from the charity stripe to keep their lead at the end of three quarters 44-39.
Canterbury outscored Columbia City 13-8 in the fourth quarter, with Shank having two three-point plays as he was able to get to the basket and draw fouls. Shank fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, as he was called for an offensive foul — driving to the basket and colliding with the Eagles’ Bolt.
Meanwhile, Cavalier big man Chris Diwis hit a 3-pointer to go along with a two pointer to add five points to the cause.
Hedrick picked up the lone field goal of the fourth quarter as he drove to the bucket and drew a foul and converted the free throw for a three-point play.
Columbia City survived the Cavaliers’ rally, converting 14 of 19 from the free-throw line in the second half.
After the two teams traded turnovers late, it was the Eagles who had the last chance in regulation. Baker’s 3-point shot at the buzzer was just long off the back iron, and the first overtime game in the new gym took place with the score knotted at 52.
Canterbury controlled the opening tip to begin the extra session, but came up empty and Columbia City misfired on its first possession of overtime.
Canterbury took its first and only lead 59 seconds into the overtime when Russell drew an Eagle foul driving to the basket. Russell converted two free throws and the Cavaliers led 54-52.
Bolt got to the bucket and got the roll on the shot and drew a foul. The free throw was missed and the score stayed tied at 54.
The next possession saw the Cavaliers turn it over and the Eagles took advantage as Hedrick got loose in the paint giving Columbia City the lead back at 56-54.
Canterbury missed on its trip down the floor and the Hedrick got loose again, scoring for a 58-54 lead.
Russell drove to the basket for the Cavaliers and scored while drawing a foul, but the free throw was missed.
Hedrick sealed the win for Columbia City with two free throws, going 10 for 11 for the game.
Columbia City escaped with the 60-56 win in overtime.
The Eagles struggled on the game, going 18 for 28 from the charity stripe and shooting 19 of 45 from the field for the game at 42%.
Columbia City controlled the boards, out rebounding the visitors 33-22 for the game and led by Crawford with eight.
Columbia City placed four players in double figures with Hedrick’s game high 22 points. Crawford and Bolt both chipped in 11 points and Baker added 10 for the Eagles.
Columbia City’s record improved to 2-1 before the team was quarantined due to the coronavirus. The squad was slated to play Churubusco on Tuesday night. The loss dropped Canterbury to 0-2.
In junior varsity action, Columbia City won 48-26 over visiting Canterbury.
Braden Hartman led the led the way with 13 points. Ethan Sievers and Evan Cearbaugh added eight and seven points, respectively.
The Eagles’ junior varsity record is 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.