NORTH MANCHESTER — The Columbia City Eagles held on for a 54-49 victory over the Manchester Squires last Wednesday in a game that had been postponed from Tuesday due to inclement weather.
“I thought we held up well for not practicing in a week, having a couple games in there, but I’m really proud of the guys and their effort against a good Manchester team” said Columbia City head coach Matt Schauss. ”We did a great job holding them off on that last run at the end of the game.”
The Eagles took the early lead, a lead they never relinquished, as they we’re out to an 8-3 lead on baskets by junior Jaxon Crawford, who had two hoops in the early run, and an Andrew Hedrick basket.
Elias Spellman and Seth Mills both hit one of two at the line to account for the early spurt.
The Squires got a three point goal by Maddox Zolman to counter the first eight points by the Eagles.
Max Carter hit a shot in the paint and Carter Bedke hit a jumper from the baseline to close the gap to one point.
Mason Baker got on the scoresheet with a three pointer from the right side to send Columbia City up four points but that was countered by Bedke hitting a runner in the paint for the home team and leading scorer Weston Hamby hit a three throw for the Squirers.
Columbia City led at the first quarter stop 11-10.
Hamby tied the game at 11 with a free throw meanwhile Crawford missed two charity tosses at the other end to leave it a tie game.
Hedrick got the first points for the Eagles in the second quarter as he drained a long 3-pointer and senior Brooks Longenbaugh hit a jump hook shot in the paint as Columbia City went up 16-11.
Zolman came back with a 3-pointer on the other end of the floor to pull Manchester within two points.
Crawford and Baker each hit a field goal for the Eagles on consecutive possessions as the visitors went back up by six points.
Carter got a three point bomb for the squires as the teams traded scores for most of the second quarter.
Columbia City’s Crawford came back with two baskets in the paint as the Eagles went up by seven in the closing minutes of the half.
Hamby got the stripe and drained two free throws and then Carter scored from the wing after an Eagle turnover.
Crawford had a chance in the waning seconds driving to the basket and drawing a Squire foul but missed both free throws as the half ended with a 24-21 Columbia City lead.
The second half was quiet offensively to start with the Squires getting on the scoreboard first 1:40 into the third as Hamby scored from the blocks.
Columbia City then went on a 10-point run to gain their largest lead of the game at eleven points.
Baker teed it up from beyond the arc and drilled the three-point shot to ignite the run and then it was Crawford’s turn as he hit a turnaround jumper in the lane as the Eagles went up by six points at that point.
Elias Spellman made a three pointer after a Squire turnover and the run was finished off by a Crawford jumper from the elbow for a 34-23 Eagle lead.
Carter stifled the run with a score in the lane and Cade Jones found a path to the basket, making the shot and drawing a Columbia City foul and converted a three point play.
The Eagles countered with Longenbaugh banking a shot in from the blocks but the Squires’ Carter scored the next two field goals of the game as the home team was back within four points.
The Eagle big men were back at it as Longenbaugh again hit a shot on the wing and Greg Bolt who was seeing his first action after a two week layoff due to injury hit for his only two of the game banking one in from the blocks.
Carter continued his torrid second half as he scored the last four points of the third quarter. Columbia City led at the third quarter stop 40-36.
Spellman began the scoring in the final stanza making a shot from the baseline to send Columbia City up six points.
It took the Squires 2:52 into the quarter before they got on the scoreboard as Carter hit another shot slicing and dicing to the basket as the home team trailed by four.
Spellman got fouled on a drive to the basket on the next trip but missed both free throws. Hedrick made up for that on the next possession, hitting a fade away shot from the elbow to restore the six point Eagle lead.
The Eagles fouled Carter on a three point attempt and the Squire senior converted all three at the charity stripe to cut the lead to three points with 3:58 to play in the game.
Spellman converted two free throws for the visitors but then Zolman was right back with a 3-pointer.
Hedrick then got to the free throw line and hit one of two to get the Eagles back up three points.
Hamby then hit a shot in the paint to bring the home team to within one point.
Hedrick got two points back for the Eagles with another fade away jumper, but Jones drew a foul and made the shot as he converted a three point play and tied the game at 49 apiece.
That was the end of the scoring for the Squires on the game as the Eagles salted it away at the free throw line with Hedrick hitting three of four attempts and Baker finishing off his night with a couple free throws as the Eagles held on for a 54-49 victory on the road.
Columbia City shot 19 of 42 from the field, 4 of 9 beyond the arc, and 12 of 22 from the free throw line.
Manchester shot 18 of 61 from the floor, 4 of 26 beyond the arc, and 9 of 12 from the free throw line.
Columbia City with the win improved to 7-11 on the season.
Manchester dropped to 9-7 with the loss.
The Columbia City junior varsity won earlier in the evening 47-38 over Manchester.
Freshman Braden Hartman had a game high 15 points to lead the way and fellow freshman Kam Hoag was also in double figures with 12 points.
