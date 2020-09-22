WATERLOO — In a game controlled by the DeKalb offense, it was Columbia City’s offense that came up big at the right time as the Eagles won 13-12 in overtime at Cecil E. Young field in Waterloo on Friday night.
The Barons ran 84 total plays and ate up 36:57 in dominating time of possession to keep the Eagle offense at bay, which was averaging 34.2 points per game coming into the NE8 contest with DeKalb.
In the first half, DeKalb received the opening kickoff and ran nine plays before turning it over on downs to the Eagles. The Columbia City drive lasted all of two plays, as quarterback Greg Bolt’s pass was picked off by the Barons’ Corey Price.
It looked as though the Eagles had stopped the Barons on fourth-and-1 but a facemask penalty against Columbia City gave the Barons a first down to continue the drive, which had already reached 17 plays and ended on the 21st play after an incomplete pass on fourth down.
Columbia City fumbled after just three plays. DeKalb recovered the ball, but then turned it over on downs to squander the opportunity. Columbia City went three-and-out with its next possession. After a punt by Garrett Klefeker, DeKalb ran out the clock on the half, leaving the game scoreless at the intermission.
Columbia City received the kickoff to begin the second half but then went three-and-out and was forced to punt again. DeKalb followed suit and went three-and-out and punted to Columbia City, but the Eagles could only muster five plays and a false start penalty and be forced to punt again in the defensive standoff.
Columbia City advanced the ball to the 18-yard-line, facing a fourth down situation and looking to break the ice with a 35-yard field goal attempt, but Klefeker’s kick sailed wide left, giving the ball back to the Barons.
DeKalb ran out the clock on the third quarter, still with no score.
Columbia City started its next offensive set with a false start penalty and the Eagles’ drive ended abruptly after two plays when Bolt’s pass was picked off by DeKalb’s Nathaniel Williams and returned 27 yards for the first touchdown of the game at the 3:57 mark of the fourth quarter, putting DeKalb up 6-0. The point-after by Kellen Exford was wide left and the score remained 6-0 in favor of the Barons.
Columbia City’s next drive lasted just four plays when Bolt was stripped of the football and DeKalb recovered, taking over at its own 38-yard-line. The Barons started to work the clock as 7:07 remained — Columbia City’s defense was back on the field as it had been most of the night.
DeKalb consumed nine plays and chewed 5:41 off the clock before the Eagles would use one of their two remaining timeouts, leaving 1:19 to go in the game. Another DeKalb play resulted in the last timeout being called by the Eagles with 1:13 to go.
Then, Columbia City was flagged for off-sides, and the penalty was added in place of the play leaving DeKalb with a fourth-and-one at the Eagle 17-yard-line.
After a Baron timeout, quarterback Corey Price mishandled the snap from center and recovered the ball, but it would go to Columbia City on downs. With the change in possession, the clock stoped with 1:08 to go for the Eagles and no time outs.
The drive started at the Eagles’ own 17-yard-line with the Eagles picking up 12 yards on two plays before Bolt connected with senior T.J. Bedwell for 45 yards and a first down. DeKalb was then flagged for pass interference on the next play taking it to the DeKalb 19-yard line. After three consecutive incomplete passes by the Eagles, they faced a fourth down with 10 yards to go at the 19 with 17 seconds left.
Greg Bolt was be flushed from the pocket, rolling to his right and firing it to the back of the end zone where T.J. Bedwell made a one-handed catch with 11 seconds left, knotting the score at 6-6.
Columbia City was then flagged for excessive celebration after the touchdown, sending the point-after attempt 35 yards out. The kick was blocked, keeping the score tied at the end of regulation.
In overtime, DeKalb got the first opportunity from the 10-yard line with four downs with which to work.
Curtis Martin scored on a one-yard carry and DeKalb had its second lead of the night at 12-6.
Kellen Exford’s kick missed wide left leaving, the score 12-6 in favor of the home team.
Columbia City then got its chance to answer. Bolt kept the ball on first down, tackled for a two-yard loss, followed by an incomplete pass.
Head coach Brett Fox called a timeout, setting up a play between Bolt and receiver Hunter Herron.
Bolt connected with Herron in the right corner of the end zone to tie the score at 12.
Klefeker ended the game with his PAT, giving the Eagles the game, 13-12 in overtime, as the Eagle players erupted in celebration.
With the win, Columbia City remains undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference. The last time Columbia City began a season with a 5-0 record was in 1969. They will host NE8 foe New Haven this Friday. The Bulldogs are 3-2, losing their last two consecutive games to Leo and Norwell. They have wins over Garrett, Mississinewa and Pioneer, which they faced in substitution of DeKalb while the Barons were on quarantine.
Meanwhile DeKalb drops to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the NE8. The Barons will next see action this Friday, visiting Huntington North (2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.