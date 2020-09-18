COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s offense struck early and often in the first quarter en route to a 45-21 victory over visiting Northeast 8 foe Huntington North in Columbia City on Friday.
It took just 2:39 into the frame — after the Eagles’ defense stopped the Vikings on fourth down — to get on the board when junior quarterback Greg Bolt took it in to the end zone from one yard out to put the Eagles ahead and Garrett Klefeker’s kick made it 7-0 — just four plays into the game.
Huntington North turned the turn the ball over on its next two possessions and Columbia City took advantage as Bolt threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to senior Garrett Geiger and the Eagles went up 14-0 after the PAT.
The third Viking turnover of the quarter resulted in the Eagles utilizing a six-play drive and getting on the scoreboard 9:24 into the first quarter that ended with a 30-yard field goal by Klefeker and the Eagles led 17-0 after one quarter.
Columbia City’s next drive would go three and out as the Eagles punted and Huntington North got on the score board when senior quarterback Reid Johnson hit Cam McCarver for 50 yards and a Viking touchdown. Garrett Sloan added the kick to make the score 17-7.
The momentum would be short lived for the Vikings as the Eagles went on to score 21 unanswered points the rest of the half.
The Eagles had an eight-play drive that resulted in Bolt carrying it eight yards for a Columbia City touchdown 6:22 into the second quarter. Klefeker’s kick made the score 24-7.
After forcing Huntington North to punt again, the Eagles found the end zone once again as Bolt hit Geiger for 21 yards and a touchdown at the 11:00 mark of the second quarter. The point after by Garrett Klefeker was good, and that made the score 31-7.
Huntington North’s Johnson was picked off by Geiger and the Eagles took advantage, as Greg Bolt found junior Hunter Herron for a 10-yard touchdown with just one second remaining in the half. After Klefeker’s kick, lead ballooned to 38-7 at the intermission.
The Eagles received the kickoff to start the second half and were forced to punt but, it was blocked and the recovery by Huntington North set the Vikings up good field position at the Eagle 32-yard line. Two plays later, the Vikings found the end zone as Aden Dennis scampered 35 yards down the sideline, making the score 38-14 at 2:50 into the third quarter.
Bolt was then intercepted by the Vikings’ Zach Hubbart after seven plays on the next series.
Then, after four plays, Columbia City’s Treyton Lomont intercepted a Johnson pass and the Eagles took over with great field position at the Viking 28-yard line .
Columbia City hit quick after five plays when Bolt found senior Geiger for 14 yards and a touchdown, 8:09 into the third quarter. Klefeker added the point-after as the score ran up to 45-14 in favor of the Eagles as the third quarter came to a close.
Huntington North closed out the scoring 8:18 into the fourth quarter when Sam Close ran it in from 29 yards to cap the scoring on the night at 45-21.
Bolt threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns, along with 124 yards on the ground of his own. Geiger haled in six receptions for 93 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagle receiver kept up his torrid pace.
With the win, the Eagles’ record goes to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the NE8. They will next see action traveling to DeKalb on Friday.
Huntington North falls to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the NE8 and will host Bellmont on Friday.
