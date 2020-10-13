COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles, who were coming off their first loss of the season a week earlier to East Noble, were still in a position to control their own destiny in the NE8 race as they took on a tough Leo team Friday night at home.
However, a staunch Leo defense stifled Columbia City, handing Columbia City a 21-7 loss — the Eagles’ first loss on their new home field.
After a scoreless first quarter with Columbia City on the move in the second, a Greg Bolt pass deflected off of Garrett Geiger’s hands and was intercepted by Leo’s Damien Gundakunst. Gundakunst returned it to the Columbia City 26-yard line, setting the Lions up with great field position.
Leo got on the scoreboard first as junior quarterback Jackson Barbour threw a touchdown pass to Rylan Crawford from 15 yards out at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter, putting Leo up 6-0.
Carson McCauley booted the point-after through the uprights and made it 7-0.
On their next possession, the Eagles moved the ball into the red zone and Leo called a timeout to slow the Eagles.
Bolt engineered two passes and moved the Eagles to the 4-yard line. Abe Barerra carried the ball to the 1-yard line, then Bolt forced his way in to the end zone on a sneak to tie the score at 7 after Garrett Klefeker’s kick at the 11:47 mark of the second quarter.
On the kickoff, Klefeker placed a short kick that was handled by one of the up-men. The ball was mishandled and Columbia City’s Collin Smith recovered, giving the Eagles a late shot at a score.
Bolt’s pass was intercepted by Leo’s Rylan Crawford in the end zone and returned to the 40 before the Eagles forced him out of bounds to end the half with the game deadlocked at 7.
Leo got going quickly coming out of the intermission as Ethan Stewart scored 3:16 into the third quarter on a run from 31 yards out putting the Lions up 14-7.
The Eagle defense came up big later stopping Leo on fourth down in the fourth quarter, but the turnover bug would sting the Eagles again as Dalen Wirtz recovered a Columbia City fumble, which was the Eagles’ fourth turnover on the night.
Leo took advantage of the turnover, scoring 2:36 into the fourth quarter on a quarterback sneak from one yard out to make it 20-7. McCauley’s kick would end the scoring at 21-7.
Columbia City could only muster 147 yards of total offense on 47 plays against a stubborn Leo defense that came into the game only giving up seven points a game on average for the season.
Leo rolled up 275 yards of total offense on its 55 plays on the evening.
Columbia City lost its second consecutive game to drop to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the NE8. The Eagles will travel to Norwell to take on the Knights in the regular-season finale on Friday.
Leo improves to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in NE8 play. The Lions will host DeKalb to end their regular season.
