COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles were involved in a tight game for the second consecutive week.
This time, they were holding on to a precarious 35-32 lead in the waning seconds of the contest with visiting New Haven — a game in which Columbia City had under control at halftime leading 28-6.
The Eagles held on to its three-point lead as New Haven quarterback Jakar Williams’ pass went through the hands of receiver Jarrell Jackson in the end zone with four seconds remaining on fourth down.
“I’m happy our defense held on at the end,” head coach Brett Fox said. “We have to keep progressing through the second half.”
Columbia City started the game on fire, ending New Haven’s first drive quickly — punting after just five plays. Williams shanked the punt, as it sailed into the Columbia City bench netting just 10 yards and setting the Eagles up with great field position at the New Haven 48-yard line.
A fumble on the third play of the series was recovered by New Haven’s Quantri Sanders, but the Bulldogs were forced to punt after six plays and two penalties.
The Eagles jumped on the opportunity and get on the board first, as a three-play drive resulted in a 56-yard touchdown run by Ethan Sievers.
Garrett Klefeker added the point-after, and the Eagles led 7-0 at 7:40 into the first quarter.
New Haven ran six plays on the ensuing drive and was forced to punt with another problem, as Columbia City blocked the punt leading to great field position for the Eagles at the New Haven 47-yard line.
The first quarter ended with a 7-0 score in favor of the home team, but the score didn’t last long as quarterback Greg Bolt hit receiver T.J. Bedwell for a 20-yard touchdown just nine seconds into the second quarter, making the score 14-0.
New Haven found the end zone shortly there after, as a scrambling Jakar Williams found Jalen Carpenter from 33 yards out three minutes into the second quarter after a seven-play drive, making the score 14-6 after the Bulldogs’ two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Eagles answered after four plays — a Bolt 50-yard touchdown pass to Bedwell — the Eagles went up 21-6 at 4:16 into the second quarter.
On their next possession, the Bulldogs ran seven plays and turned the ball over on downs to the Eagles. The drive got off to a hot start, with Abe Barrera running the ball for 63 yards on top of a 15-yard Bulldog penalty for face mask. However, the drive ended on a misfire on a fourth-and-2 situation, giving the ball up with 2:11 left in the half.
New Haven then turned it over on a Dalen Johnson interception that set up Columbia City at the New Haven 14-yard line.
The Eagles milked the clock and scored after four plays — a drive that was finished off by a Sievers five-yard scamper, putting the Eagles up 28-6 going into the intermission.
Columbia City took the opening kickoff and its drive stalled after six plays.
At the 6:10 mark of the quarter, New Haven started to chip away at the Eagles’ lead, when Jarrell Jackson ran it in from seven yards out to make the score 28-12 after another failed two-point conversion attempt.
The Eagles faltered after seven plays of the ensuing drive when Bolt was sacked and Klefeker was back on the field to punt which yielded 33 yards and pinned New Haven at its own 27-yard line.
New Haven’s explosive offense couldn’t be held at bay, and the Bulldogs were in the end zone again at the 11:52 mark of the third quarter when Williams scrambled and found Jalan Carpenter for 62 yards and a touchdown. The two-point attempt again failed to leave the score 28-18 in the waning seconds of the third quarter, with Columbia City seemingly still in control of the game.
Bedwell would took the ensuing kickoff for what seemed like a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but the Eagles were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play which became a spot foul and negated the touchdown.
The penalty took the football back to the New Haven 17-yard line on the 15-yard penalty where the Eagles would start the fourth quarter by finishing off a three-play drive when Barrera took it in from a yard out, making the score 35-18 with just 38 seconds off the clock.
New Haven would start their next drive at the 22-yard line after a 60-yard boot by Klefeker.
The Bulldogs scored again after eight plays and a personal foul penalty on the drive at the 5:32 mark from 22 yards out on a Williams pass to Thomas Latham, making the score 35-24. New Haven’s fourth two-point attempt was stymied by the Eagles, leaving Columbia City with an 11-point lead.
Columbia City started with great field position after the kickoff went out of bounds and was spotted at the Eagle 49-yard line.
The Eagles’ next offensive set would fizzle after three plays, as Bolt was under duress and stripped of the football with New Haven recovering it and having great field position at the Eagles’ 34-yard line.
New Haven was in on one play on a Williams’ pass to Lane Woodson, cutting the Eagle lead to 35-30 at the 7:20 mark of the final quarter.
New Haven would go for two for a fifth time in the game, this time converting on a Williams pass to Woodson and the Eagles’ comfortable lead was down to 35-32 with 4:40 to go in the game.
Columbia City started deep in its own territory at its own 19-yard line. The Eagles would go three-and-out and punted again with 2:40 left in the game.
Klefeker’s punt would only net 23 yards, and set up the Bulldogs at the Eagle 48 with 2:31 and two timeouts remaining. New Haven marched toward the end zone and called its final timeout with 42 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs made it to the Eagle 13-yard line and faced fourth-and-goal situation.
A scrambling Williams threw toward Quantri Sanders in the back of the end zone and the pass went through his hands and fell incomplete with four seconds remaining. The Eagles took possession, took a knee, and survived the New Haven rally.
“Our defense did one heck of a job,” Fox said. “Kaden Ward did a great job playing defensive line.”
Bolt completed 7 of 11 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Bedwell caught seven of those passes for 120 yards. Sievers and Barrera led the ground game with 101 yards on nine carries and 96 yards on eight carries, respectively. Bolt kept the ball 19 times for 62 yards.
Garrett Geiger led the team in tackles with 8.5. Ward had the team’s lone sack.
With the win, Columbia City goes to 6-0 for the first time since 1969 and 4-0 in the NE8. The Eagles will travel to Kendallville next Friday to take on an East Noble team that has lost three straight. New Haven will host Bellmont next Friday.
