KENDALLVILLE — The Columbia City Eagles took their undefeated 6-0 record on the road Friday night, suffering their first loss of the season by falling 27-10 to the home-standing East Noble Knights.
The Eagles’ last win against the Knights was in the 2010 season 56-55 win in Kendallville.
Columbia City took the opening kickoff and moved the ball to the East Noble 48-yard line before it was forced to punt.
The Knights went go three-and-out and punted in what became a defensive battle to start the game.
The Eagles started the next drive at their own 49 and advanced into East Noble territory on a 15-yard pass from Greg Bolt to Hunter Herron.
It would take only two more plays from that point to get the Eagles on the board first, as quarterback Bolt ran 21 yards for the touchdown at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter.
The extra point was good by Garrett Klefeker to put the visitors up 7-0.
The Knights embarked on a 10-play drive before the Eagles’ Ryan Elsten intercepted East Noble quarterback Cole Schupbach’s pass setting up the Eagles with good field position at their own 46 yard line.
Columbia City moved the ball to the East Noble 27-yard line and faced a fourth-and-17, as the first quarter came to an end with the Eagles up 7-0.
The second quarter began with the Eagles sending out kicker Klefeker for a 44-yard field goal attempt. The kick was good, and the Eagles were up 10-0 six seconds into the second quarter.
The next East Noble drive started at its own 27-yard line, as the Knights marched on the Eagles’ defense for 12 plays, culminating with a two-yard touchdown run by Justin Marcellus who racked up 94 yards on the night.
Columbia City’s lead was cut to 10-6 at the 4:50 mark of the second quarter and the kick by Christian Sanchez split the uprights and the Knights closed the gap to three points at 10-7.
Columbia City would go three-and-out after Bolt was sacked at the Eagle 21 yard line. After Klefeker’s punt traveled 28 yards, the Eagles were flagged for a personal foul on the runback, setting up East Noble with a short field starting at the Columbia City 22-yard line.
Two plays later, the Knights were penalized for holding and backed up 10 yards.
The next drive for the Knights would find the end zone after seven plays at the 9:35 mark of the second quarter when Marcellus scored from three yards out for his second touchdown on the night, putting the Knights up 13-10.
The kick was blocked by Columbia City’s T.J. Bedwell, and it would remain a three point Knight lead.
Columbia City had 2:25 remaining in the half and three timeouts with which work.
The drive started at the Eagle 36-yard line and they would advance to the East Noble 49-yard line and call their first timeout.
The Eagles called timeout again with the ball at the Knights’ 33, facing a second-and-seven situation.
Four more plays resulted in a Greg Bolt run for 14 yards and set up the Eagles with a first down at the East Noble 12-yard line, calling for their last timeout with 30 seconds left in the half.
Three more plays from that point resulted in Bolt being sacked, and the clock ran out before the Eagles could get their field goal unit setup. The half ended with a 13-10 East Noble lead.
East Noble received the kickoff to begin the third quarter and lasted four plays on offense before being forced to punt 30 seconds into the quarter.
The Eagles went three-and-out again, as Bolt was under duress most of the night.
The Knights took the ball and lasted six plays before putting it back to the Eagles with 7:54 to go in the third quarter.
East Noble began its next foray at its own 34-yard line and took 11 plays to the end of the third quarter with the score remaining 13-10.
Three plays after that, East Noble’s Cole Schupbach carried the ball two yards for the touchdown and increased the lead to 19-10 with 45 seconds off the fourth quarter clock.
East Noble went for a two-point conversion, which was successful as Schupbach scampered into the end zone increasing the Knight lead to 20-10.
The Eagles were marching toward a potential score, but had the pass by Bolt picked off in the end zone by East Noble’s Justin Marcellus for a touchback.
East Noble was forced to punt after three plays and Columbia City started at its own 29-yard line.
On the next play, Bolt’s pass was intercepted for the third time, this time by the Knights’ Rowan Zolman.
The Knights drive took just six plays and was finished off by the quarterback Schupbach running the ball 32 yards and the touchdown, as the Knights went up 27-10 at the 8:57 mark of the fourth quarter.
The extra point by Sanchez was blocked by the Eagles’ Michael Nodine and the score remained 27-10.
Columbia City had one more drive but was unable to score and the game ended with East Noble winning 27-10 and snapping its three game losing streak.
Columbia City took its first loss of the season with a 6-1 record overall and 4-1 in the Northeast 8 Conference.
The Eagles will host Leo in the home finale next Friday.
East Noble improves to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the NE8, and will next see action against New Haven on the road.
