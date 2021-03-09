COLUMBIA CITY — The Wayne Generals came back from a deficit of 14 points in the fourth quarter to eliminate the Columbia City Eagles 57-52 in the first round of the IHSAA Class 4A Sectional at Columbia City High School on Tuesday night.
The Eagles, who suffered a similar fate in a regular season matchup with Wayne — letting a six-point lead slip away and falling 48-45 in the final two minutes of the game in December — found themselves in a similar predicament in the sectional.
Columbia City had a 14-point lead 30 seconds into the fourth quarter after a Greg Bolt three-point play but succumbed to the Generals pressure defense the rest of the game.
The two teams started out sluggish as Wayne missed its first five shots from the field and the Eagles followed that pattern with two turnovers and four missed shots.
Columbia City’s Jaxon Crawford scored the first basket of the game in the lane, and then three minutes into the quarter Wayne senior Cam Toles got the visitors on the board with a layup to tie the score at two.
Mason Baker got fouled on a shot in the lane and earned a trip to the free throw line, making one of two to give the Eagles the lead back, but Javon Lewis came back with a jump shot in the paint to give the visitors a 4-3 lead.
Greg Bolt, who led the Eagles on the game with 15 points, went to work underneath with a layup and Toles countered on the other end of the floor for the visitors.
Baker closed the scoring in the first quarter with his only three pointer on the game to give the Eagles an 8-6 lead.
Columbia City’s lone senior Brooks Longenbaugh started the second quarter scoring with a jump hook shot in the paint to put the home team up four points.
Lewis and Zaire Sullivan then hit on consecutive possessions for Wayne as they drew even at 10-10.
Freeman then hit one of two at the line for the visitors but that was quickly countered by Elias Spellman hitting his first bucket of the game as the teams went back and forth.
Lewis struck on a running shot in the lane and then it was Bolt’s turn at the other end of the floor for the Eagles.
Bolt continued his torrid pace scoring on the next possession to put the Eagles up by three points.
Toles scored the last General basket of the half and Andrew Hedrick scored his first two of the game in the waning seconds of the first half and the Eagles took an 18-15 lead to the locker room.
Hedrick got the first points of the third quarter on a fade away jumper from the elbow as Columbia City went up 20-15 at that point. Toles came back for Wayne with a shot from the wing as that started a trend of the teams trading scores.
Spellman drilled a three pointer for the home team extended the lead to 23-17.
Lewis then sliced and diced his way through the lane to score two on a layup for the Generals.
Longenbaugh worked his way into the paint for another left handed jump hook to send Columbia City back up by six points but that was matched by Toles at the other end of the floor for Wayne.
Crawford notched his second basket of the game for the Eagles as they went up 27-21.
Jamari Tabb then got loose on the baseline and scored a layup and scored his only basket of the game as Wayne closed the gap to four points again.
Columbia City then went on a run of five points as Baker and Hedrick each went one of two at the charity stripe and Spellman finished off the run after a Wayne turnover with a three pointer from deep to give the home team a 31-23 margin at that point.
Marcus Cooper broke the Eagle run with two free throws for the Generals and then Bolt got his first bucket of the second half and tacked on another field goal late in the frame. Toles missed two free throws in the wanning seconds of the third quarter for the visitors and the Eagles took a 36-25 lead at the end of three quarters.
Columbia City built its largest lead of the game 30 seconds into the fourth quarter when the Eagles’ Bolt got fouled while scoring a basket and converted the three-point play as the home team went up 39-25.
From that point on, Wayne outscored the Eagles 32-13 the rest of the game.
Toles then scored cutting through the paint on a runner and at then 1:46 into the quarter Lewis converted two from the free throw line as Wayne pulled to within 39-29.
Baker then converted a three-point play as the Eagles stretched the lead back to 12 points, but it took Wayne mere seconds to score as Toles cut through the lane for an easy layup to bring the visitors back to within 42-31.
Bolt struck again for the Eagles making a basket underneath while drawing a Wayne foul, but didn’t convert the free throw; however, it was still a comfortable lead at 13 points.
Toles again burned Columbia City with two more on a drive down the lane.
The torrid scoring pace of the fourth quarter continued when some precise Eagle passing resulted in a Baker three-point play exactly three minutes into the quarter and again the Eagles had the comfortable 13 point lead at 46-33.
Freeman scored the next three points on a basket and one of two at the line to cut the Eagle lead back to 10 points.
Spellman got the next basket on a jump shot from the wing as the home team was back up by 12 points.
Wayne reeled off the next seven points, which included three missed free throws of six opportunities while making two baskets in the fray as Wayne drew to within 48-43.
Hedrick got the home team off the schneid, converting two free throws as they went up 50-43 with three minutes to go in the game.
It was all Wayne from there, as the stifling pressure and trapping defense forced the Eagles into numerous turnovers down the stretch as the Generals outscored the home team 14-2.
Lewis tacked on a field goal for Wayne to bring the score to 50-45.
Hedrick scored the last Columbia City points of the game as he rolled in a fade away jumper from the elbow for a 52-45 lead with 2:30 to go in the game.
From that point, Wayne outscored the Eagles 12-0.
Freeman hit a three pointer and Toles came back with another two after a turnover by the Eagles as Wayne crept closer at 52-50.
Then, after a General offensive rebound, Lewis was found alone on the wing and drained a three point shot and the visitors led for the first time since early in the game at 53-52.
The Eagles then turned the ball over on their next two possessions and the Generals’ Toles and Freeman both hit two of two from the stripe to seal the victory by a score of 57-52.
The story of the night were turnovers for the Eagles as they ended up with 25 on the game, while Wayne accumulated 16.
Cam Toles had a game high 25 points to lead the Generals. Javon Lewis had 15 and Jenard Freeman 11 in the victory.
Greg Bolt led Columbia City with 15 points. Elias Spellman and Mason Baker both had 10 points in the loss.
Wayne shot 21 of 44 for the game for 47% from the field, 2 of 10 from three point range, and 13 of 20 from the free throw line.
Columbia City shot 21 of 42 from the field for 50%, 3 of 14 beyond the arc, and 7 of 12 from the free throw line.
Wayne improved its record to 7-15 with the win and advanced to the sectional semi-finals against New Haven, where the Bulldogs came out on top.
Columbia City ends its season at 10-13.
Senior Brooks Longenbaugh closed out his Columbia City career in the loss.
