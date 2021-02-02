FORT WAYNE — The Columbia City Lady Eagles cruised to a 51-38 victory over the Northrop Bruins last week at Mark Schoeff Arena in a game that had been postponed from Tuesday evening due to weather.
The Eagles took control early when senior Hayley Urban hit a bucket in the lane for a quick lead. Junior Rebekah Marshall connected from the right wing and then followed that with a drive down the middle to put the Eagles up 6-0.
Northrop got on the board when senior Sirennity Bragg got fouled going to the basket and connected on two free throws.
Urban continued to have the hot hand for the visitors as connect for two more baskets in the quarter and senior Madison Woodward picked up a layup and a stop at the charity stripe where she connected on two free throws.
Junior Amanda Thatcher and senior Tiauna White accounted for the remaining points for the Bruins in the quarter as Columbia City took a 14-6 lead heading to the second quarter.
Columbia City poured it on early in the second quarter as freshman Kyndra Sheets scored three baskets and Urban continued to have the hot hand as she drained two more field goals.
Brooke Lickey drew a foul underneath and made two free throws to round out the scoring for the Eagles in the frame.
Northrop countered with Jasmine Perry hitting a 3-pointer and junior Aniyah Moore scored form the baseline. Alexa Robinson accounted for the other point with a free throw.
Columbia City took a 26-12 lead at the intermission.
The Bruins made their run in the third quarter as they outscored the Eagles 12-11 in the third quarter as Perry knocked down two 3-pointers to ignite the Bruins’ offense.
J’asia Scott got loose in the paint for a basket and Thatcher added another as did Moore to close out the Bruin scoring in the quarter.
Columbia City’s Sheets drained a jumper from the elbow, as did Marshall with a baseline shot.
Urban picked up another field goal to continue her torrid pace and a free throw as well.
Eagles post player Madison Woodward got two baskets in the lane to account for the rest of the Columbia City scoring in the third quarter and the visitors took a 37-24 lead to the fourth quarter.
Columbia City and Northrop played an even fourth quarter and the Eagles maintained their comfortable lead the rest of the way.
Woodward kept piling up the points as she put up nine points in the quarter, meanwhile Urban had a three-point play and Tessa Tonkel scored her only bucket of the night for the Eagles.
Scott tallied eight points in the quarter on two three point goals and a two pointer while Perry and Bragg each garnered three pointers to round out the scoring for the Bruins.
Columbia City’s Hayley Urban and Madison Woodward tied for a game-high 17 points apiece and Kyndra Sheets tacked on seven points to the cause.
Northrop placed two players in double figures with Jasmine Perry hitting for 12 points and J’asia Scott had 10 points.
Northrop hit seven 3-pointers on the game and Columbia City had two from beyond the arc.
The Eagles hit 9 of 16 from the free throw line on the night and Northrop was 5-9.
