HUNTINGTON — A Columbia City cross country runner is headed for the state finals in Terre Haute this weekend after qualifying out of the New Haven semi-state last weekend.
Austin Hall was the sixth-place individual qualifier — excluding runners who are advancing as a team — at the event held at Huntington University, posting his best race of the season with a lifetime personal record of 16:06. He placed 14th overall.
Columbia City’s Seth Mills also competed in the race, placing 71st, and Churubusco’s Eli Lantz came in 53rd overall.
The girls state finals race is at 11:30 a.m. and the boys race starts at 3 p.m. in Terre Haute. All ticket sales will be digital only via GoFan ticketing. No cash.
