COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City sophomore Andrew Hedrick was named to the Northeast 8 Corner Conference's first team, and junior Mason Baker made the second team.
Conference champion Leo led the first team with three selections, including repeat first-teamers D.J. Allen and Blake Davison. The Lions went on to win the semi-state and will compete for their first ever sectional title on April 4. Runner-up New Haven had two players on the first-team, including repeat selection Thomas Latham.
Luke McBride of Norwell was also a repeat first-team choice.
All-NE8 Boys Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Leo — D.J. Allen, 6-7 Jr.; Blake Davison, 6-1 Sr.; Zack Troyer, 6-6 Sr. Columbia City — Andrew Hedrick, 6-0 So. Huntington North — Zach Hubartt, 5-10 Jr. Bellmont — Tyler James, 6-1 Sr. New Haven — Thomas Latham, 6-5 Sr.; Jakar Williams, 6-4 Jr. Norwell — Luke McBride, 6-1 So. DeKalb — Cole Richmond, 6-0 Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Norwell — Lleyton Bailey, 5-9 So. Columbia City — Mason Baker, 6-2 Jr. East Noble — Braeden Ball, Sr. 6-2; Chris Hood, 6-9 Jr. New Haven — Darrion Brooks, 6-4 So.; Dre Wright 6-2, Sr. Leo — Xavier Middleton, 6-1 Jr. DeKalb — Connor Penrod, 6-5 Jr. Bellmont — Caden Straub 6-3 Sr. Huntington North — Sam Thompson, 5-7 Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Norwell — Jon Colbert, 5-11 So.; Eli Riley, 6-0 Sr. Huntington North — Will Hotchkiss, 6-2 Jr. Leo — Ayden Ruble, 6-1, Jr. New Haven — Jackson Turnwald, 6-3, Jr. Bellmont — John Ulman, 6-1 Jr.; Isaiah Wellman, 5-10 Jr.
