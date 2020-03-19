Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 67F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.