HUNTINGTON — The Columbia City Eagles came out flying on Thursday night at North Arena but it wasn’t enough as the host Huntington North Vikings rallied for a 58-51 Northeast 8 conference win.
Columbia City hit its first three baskets from beyond the arc and built as much as an eight-point lead on three occasions.
Mason Baker hit the first and Seth Mills made his first two threes as the Eagles got out to a 6-0 and 9-3 leads in the early stages.
Huntington North’s Will Hotchkiss scored amongst the barrage of Eagle 3-pointers and drew a foul, converting a three-point play.
Eagle sophomore Andrew Hedrick scored next on a drive to the basket to put Columbia City back up eight points before a Hotchkiss 3-pointer pulled the Vikings within five points.
The next four scoring possessions went back and forth between the two teams, starting with Baker drawing a foul and converting two free throws. That was countered by Dominic Cardwell who hit a shot from the wing for the Vikings.
Hedrick scored on a runner in the paint for the visitors and it was Cardwell coming right back with a duce from the baseline for the Vikings to make the score to trim Huntington Norths deficit to 16-10.
Hotchkiss and Cardwell figured in the next two scoring plays for the home team to bring them within 16-14.
Elias Spellman, making his first appearance of the season for the Eagles, drained a 3-pointer to put the Eagles up by five points at 19-14.
Mills hit his third 3-point shot in the final seconds of the first quarter as Columbia City ended up with a 22-14 lead going to the second.
Huntington North came out and scored the first six points of the second quarter on field goals from Zach Hubartt, Sam Thompson and Austin Oswalt to cut the Eagle lead to two points.
Columbia City big man Greg Bolt got fouled going to the basket on the next possession and converted a three-point play and then got fouled again on a drive to the basket, this time converting two free throws to put the Eagles up 27-20.
Huntington North blitzed the Eagle defense late in the half for the final eight points. Hotchkiss made two baskets while Thompson and Hubarrt converted as well and the Vikings outscored the Eagles 15-4 in the second quarter and went to the half with their first lead of the game 28-27.
Mills started the second half with a 3-pointer to give the Eagles the lead back at 30-28.
Hotchkiss tied it up at 30 on the next trip down the floor with a jump shot from the elbow for the Vikings.
The two teams bombed away from beyond the arc with both teams drilling 3-pointers.
Columbia City’s Baker and Mills, along with Thompson and Hotchkiss for Huntington North, got involved in the flurry and that left the score tied at 36.
Hubarrt and Mills traded free throws and then the Vikings broke that tie with 3-pointers from Oswalt and Hubarrt to make the score 43-37.
The Eagles Baker drained a three late in the quarter and Hotchkiss added a three to make the Vikings lead 46-40 going to the fourth quarter.
The Vikings started the fourth quarter with two field goals by Hubarrt to increase their lead to 10 points
Then, Eagle Jaxon Crawford got fouled on a drive to the basket and made 1 of 2 to stop the Viking run.
Hotchkiss and Cardwell scored the next two baskets and that gave the Vikings their largest lead of the game at 12 points.
Hedrick made a three for Columbia City to cut the Viking lead to nine points. Hubarrt made a free throw for the home team on the next trip.
Hedrick hit two free throws and Bolt had a basket to pull Columbia City within six points.
Hubarrt scored a field goal and Hedrick scored a 3-pointer for Columbia City to close out their scoring.
Hotchkiss finished it off at the charity stripe, hitting both shots and Huntington North won the game, 58-51.
Seth Mills led Columbia City with 16 points, Andrew Hedrick 13 points and Mason Baker added 11 points for the Eagles.
Will Hotchkiss had a game high 19 points while Zach Hubarrt had 14 points and Sam Thompson tallied 10 points.
Columbia City shot 15 of 33 from the field for the game at 45% and 12 of 21 from three-point range. They hit 9 of 12 free throws for the game.
Huntington North shot 23-42 from the field for 54% and 4 of 11 beyond the arc for 36%.
The Vikings finished the game 8 of 13 from the stripe.
Huntington North improved its record to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the NE8.
With the loss, Columbia City dropped to 3-7 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
