COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s softball team has been blowing out its opponents, ending many games by the 10-run rule as the Eagles are off to a hot start in the early season.
Columbia City 12, Garrett 0
GARRETT — Columbia City’s softball team had a blow-out win over Garrett, 12-0.
The Eagles scored a run in the first, six in the second and five in the third. The game ended in the fifth due to the 10-run rule.
Brooke Lickey had three hits, three RBI and two runs.
Hannah Lickey led the Eagles with four RBI, two runs and a hit. Bethany Banks had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Bethany Haselby pitched all five innings with 11 strikeouts.
Columbia City 19, Wawasee 1
COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s softball team dominated Wawasee, 19-1.
The Eagles got off to a hot start, putting up four runs in the first, seven in the second and three in the third, leading 14-0 before Wawasee scored its lone run in the fourth.
Columbia City scored another five runs in the fourth, ending the game in the fifth inning by the 10-run rule.
The Eagles had 15 hits, led by Hayley Urban with three. Brooke Lickey and Bethany Haselby each had two. Haselby and Bailey Shidler had three RBI. Lickey led the team with four runs.
Haselby pitched all five innings with nine strikeouts.
Columbia City 21, Marion 1
MARION — The Eagles ran away with a 21-1 win over Marion.
The girls scored three runs in the first, five in the second, nine in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth, while Marion only managed one run in the third.
Brooke Lickey and Bethany Banks each hit home runs, part of Columbia City’s 24 hits on the game.
Hannah Lickey led the team with five hits, and Bethany Haselby and Brooke Lickey had three apiece. Banks, Hannah Lickey, Brooke Lickey and Haselby all recorded three RBI. Brooke Lickey, Hannah Lickey and Abby Pequignot had four runs apiece.
Haselby pitched all five innings with 15 strikeouts.
Columbia City 13, Angola 0
ANGOLA — Columbia City opened its season with a 13-0 win over Angola.
The Eagles scored four runs in the first inning, four in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth. They had 13 hits to Angola’s two.
Haley Webb, Hannah Lickey and Abby Pequignot all had three RBI.
Brooke Lickey and Pequignot both had three hits. Hannah Lickey and Webb both had home runs. Brooke Lickey led the team with three stolen bases.
Natalie Haselby pitched all five innings with seven strikeouts.
Whitko edges Columbia City, 6-5
SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko’s softball team pulled out a 6-5 victory over county rival Columbia City.
The Eagles opened the game with a 2-0 lead after the first quarter. Whitko responded with a run in the second, and both teams scored two in the third to make the score 4-3 in favor of Columbia City.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Whitko put up three runs in the fifth to go up 6-4. Columbia City scored one run in the sixth.
Columbia City’s Natalie Haselby had three hits and an RBI. Brooke Lickey recorded two hits, two runs and two RBI, including a home run, in four at-bats. Also scoring runs for Columbia City were Abby Pequignot and Bailey Shidler.
Natalie Haselby pitched 4.2 innings with nine strikeouts.
Whitko’s Brandenburg tallied five RBI, two hits and a run, including a home run. Maddie Dafforn also had a home run. Augusta Garr recorded three hits and two runs.
Dafforn, a freshman, pitched seven innings with four strikeouts.
