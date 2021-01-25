WATERLOO —The Columbia City Lady Eagles picked up their fifth conference win of the season with a 53-36 victory at DeKalb High School on Friday night.
Columbia City jumped out to an 8-0 lead, outscoring the home team 16-6 in the first quarter.
The Eagles’ Rebekah Marshall hit a free throw to get the scoring started and added a 3-pointer after Madison Woodward hit two baskets underneath to give Columbia City a solid start.
DeKalb got on the scoreboard when Delaney Cox hit a jumper in the lane.
Hayley Urban then got fouled on a move to the basket and converted two free throws, and Marshall drained an elbow shot to put the Eagles up 12-2.
The two teams traded scores on the next four possessions as Baron Maddie Hickman scored in the paint and Columbia City’s Urban canceled that with a baseline runner. DeKalb’s Christina Yarian got fouled and drained two from the charity stripe and the Urban did likewise at the other end with two at the free throw line.
Columbia City led 16-6 after one quarter of play.
In the second quarter, Woodward got fouled and hit two free throws for the first points of the stanza.
Sarah Brown got a bucket in the paint for the Barons and Hickman hit a free throw as the home team went on a quick three point run, but Columbia City’s Woodward worked her way back to the free throw line and drained two more, increasing the lead to 20-9.
Columbia City’s Tessa Tonkel came off the bench to hit a shot from three-point land to increase the lead for the visitors.
Hickman hit one of two at the free-throw line to get DeKalb into double digits as they trailed 23-10.
Marshall and Anna Schrader scored the next four points combined to gain the Eagles their largest lead of the game at 27-10.
DeKalb heated up in the waning stages of the half as they scored the next five points on field goals Morgan Leslie, Lillie Cone, and a free throw by Yarian.
Columbia City still led at halftime 27-15.
DeKalb made their big run in the third quarter as they got a bucket from Brown and two free throws form Hickman to cut the Eagle lead to eight points.
Schrader scored a free throw to stifle that run by the home team.
The Barons went to work beyond the arc as their final 12 points of the third quarter came from downtown.
Cone made two, and Cox and Leslie contributed to the three-point barrage for the Barons.
Kyndra Sheets, Schrader, Marshall and Woodward accounted for the other 11 points in the third quarter. The Eagles took a 39-31 lead to the fourth quarter.
Columbia City quickly regained control in the final stanza with a 12-0 run. Urban scored the first basket followed by Woodward and Brooke Lickey with field goals. Then Urban struck for two free throws and another bucket.
Sheets drained a jumper from the wing to close out the run with the Eagles leading by their largest margin of the night 51-31.
DeKalb’s Cox broke the Eagle run with two free throws but that was countered by Woodward’s layup.
Leslie scored the final points of the game on a 3-pointer and Columbia City dribbled out the clock to seal the victory.
The Eagles put three players in double figures with Woodward’s game high 18 points. Marshall added 11 points and Urban tallied 10 points on the night.
Cone and Leslie led the Barons with eight points apiece.
Columbia City shot 19-48 from the field for 39% and were 3 for 10 from three-point range. They shot 12-16 from the free-throw line.
DeKalb shot 11 for 33 from the floor for 33% and 5-14 beyond the arc. They shot 9 of 13 for 69% from the free-throw line.
With the win, the Eagles raise their record to 11-7 overall and 5-1 in the NE8.
DeKalb dropped to 3-17 overall and 1-5 in the NE8.
