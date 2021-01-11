COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Lady Eagles picked up a win over the visiting Bellmont Squaws 57-33 on Friday night at Columbia City High School.
The game was big for both teams as second place was on the line and a chance to remain one game behind NE8 leader Norwell.
In a back-and-forth quarter it was the Eagles who scored first on a Rebekah Marshall basket, but that was countered by Kenzie Fuelling’s 3-pointer to give Bellmont a quick 3-2 lead.
The Eagles came right back with a Madison Woodward field goal and a three-point play by Anna Schrader.
The two teams continued to trade buckets before consecutive scores by Columbia City’s Marshall and Kamrin Parker made it 14-6.
Bellmont closed the first quarter on a 4-0 run with Carrie Scott and Lauren Bleke scoring baskets, and the quarter ended with a 14-10 Columbia City advantage.
Bellmont senior Faith Morris got the scoring started in the second quarter with a three-point goal that brought the Squaws within one point at 14-13.
Columbia City found success penetrating the Bellmont 2-3 zone and got several layups as a result.
The Eagles then reeled of a 7-0 run on baskets by Marshall, Hayley Urban, and a three-point play by Kyndra Sheets to take a 21-13 lead early in the second quarter.
The Squaws’ Morgan Shifferly stifled the Eagle run with a bucket in the paint to cut the lead to six points.
Marshall got to the free throw line on the next two trips down the floor and converted 1 of 2 each trip to put the Eagles back to an eight-point lead.
Bellmont’s Sydney Keane came back with a 3-pointer to get the Squaws to within five points.
Columbia City then scored on five of the next six scoring plays led by Urban with three buckets along with Sheets and Marshall picking up field goal apiece.
Columbia City finished the half on a 20-7 run to lead at the intermission 34-20.
The third quarter belonged to the home team as the Eagles outscored the Squaws 14-3 to end the frame.
Columbia City got the quarter started with a Schrader baseline jumper and a Woodward free throw, giving the Eagles a 17-point lead.
Fuelling scored the lone points of the quarter for the visitors with a 3-point goalm and it was all Columbia City the rest of the quarter.
Columbia City put up the final 11 points of the quarter with Woodward getting loose underneath for a layup followed by an Urban drive to the bucket for another score. Marshall was next with a jump shot from the free throw line and Kyndra Sheets scored the last four points of the quarter.
The Eagles took a 48-23 lead to the fourth quarter, which was evenly played with Woodward and Urban scoring to put the Eagles up 52-23.
Scott got the next score for the Squaws to counter, but Urban was right back for the Eagles with a driving basket.
Bleke scored on the next trip down the floor for Bellmont and again Urban countered with a jumper from the right wing for the Eagles’ last points of the game.
Bellmont scored the last four points with Scott hitting a field goal and Shifferly hitting on two free throws to account for the Squaws last points of the game.
The final score was 57-33 in favor of Columbia City.
Urban had a game-high 21 points, while Rebekah Marshall scored 12 and Kyndra Sheets joined doubl- figure scoring with 10 points for the Eagles.
Bellmont’s leading scorer was Emma Keane with nine points and Kenzie Fuelling with eight points.
With the win, Columbia City’s record increased to 9-6 overall and 3-1 in the NE8. Bellmont dropped to 9-3 overall and 1-1 in the NE8.
The Columbia City junior varsity fell for the first time this season as Bellmont won 39-33. Molly Baker led the Eagles with 19 points and Faith Frey added five points.
