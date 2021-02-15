LEO-CEDARVILLE — The Leo Lions clinched the Northeast 8 Conference, title completing a 7-0 sweep with a 69-52 victory over the Columbia City Eagles on Friday night at the Lion’s Den. It was also the sixth straight win for the home team.
The Eagles held their own early as junior Elias Spellman drained a three pointer to give the visitors the early lead, but that was matched quickly on the next possession as Leo senior and leading scorer Blake Davison hit a three pointer.
Spellman continued his hot start with a jump shot in the lane as the Eagles reclaimed the lead.
Ayden Ruble came back making a basket underneath and drawing a foul in the process and converted a three point play to give Leo their first lead of the game.
Zack Troyer got loose in the paint to score another two for the Lions as they went up by three points.
Columbia City senior Brooks Longenbaugh scored on a jump hook in the paint but again Leo countered with big man D.J. Allen getting to the bucket for an easy two.
Davison then hit a long three point shot to complete a quick five-point run for Leo.
Columbia City answered that with their own five point run as Mason Baker hit a three point shot and Spellman struck again in the paint for two more points to bring the visitors within a point at 13-12.
Then the Lions countered with three consecutive field goals to end the quarter as Troyer, Carson Hart, and Davison converted to give the home team a 19-12 lead.
Columbia City’s Jaxon Crawford came off the bench to spark an Eagle run as the junior forward scored the first five points of the second quarter on two field goals and a free throw to pull the visitors within two points.
Senior Eric Steger broke that run with a three pointer for Leo and Allen followed that up with a bucket inside.
Crawford continued to have the hot hand for the Eagles as he got fouled going to the basket and converted two at the free throw line.
Davison came back for the Lions hitting an elbow jumper but again Crawford came right back for Columbia City with two and had the Eagles first nine points of the quarter to bring them within 26-21.
Then Leo ripped off six points in a row with Allen hitting a free throw and Davison making a three pointer and a two pointer in the paint.
It was Columbia City’s turn to run six straight points at the Lions as Baker hit two at the line, Crawford drained two more points, and Baker finished the run off with a jumper from the wing.
Ruble had the final basket of the half on a runner in the paint and the teams went to the intermission with Leo leading 34-27.
Columbia City committed only two turnovers in the half and Leo had no turnovers at halftime.
The second half started with Columbia City’s Baker hitting for two but Davison was right back with a three pointer for Leo.
Hedrick and Allen traded baskets for the Eagles and the Lions respectively on consecutive possessions.
Hedrick struck again for the visitors with a three point play and Baker added to a Columbia City run of five points with a baseline shot.
Nine consecutive points by Leo in the late stages of the third quarter which was led by Davison with two three pointers and a basket in the lane and an Allen three point play.
Crawford stifled that with a free throw for the last point of the third quarter as Leo had a 49-38 heading to the final quarter.
Middleton and Crawford had the first two scores of the fourth quarter respectively. Middleton had a bucket in the paint and a three pointer meanwhile Crawford had two field goals.
Davison then converted a three point play and Troyer got loose underneath for two as the Lions went up by their largest margin of the game at seventeen points.
Spellman broke the Lion run with a shot from the blocks, then it was Troyer with a free throw and an Allen field goal for a three point Lion run.
Spellman then scored two again on a leaner in the lane and then Troyer and Allen each made one of two at the charity as the Lion lead rose to eighteen points.
Stegman made it a 20-point lead for the home team with another two.
Columbia City had a late run of points as Seth Mills hit two of three at the stripe after being fouled on a three point attempt.
Longenbaugh added two in the paint and Spellman closed the scoring for the Eagles with a jumper from the wing.
Cameron Groves hit a three pointer for Leo in the final seconds.
Blake Davison led all scorers with a game high 28 points and DJ Allen had 15 for the Lions.
Columbia City placed three players in double figures with Jaxon Crawford tallying 16 points, Elias Spellman scoring 13 points, and Mason Baker posting 12 points on the game.
Leo shot 27 of 57 from the field, 8 of 16 beyond the arc, and 7 of 11 from the free throw line for the game.
Columbia City shot 20 of 43 from the field, 3 of 17 from three point range, and 9 of 12 from the free throw line for the game.
With the win, the sixth ranked (3A) Lions improved to 17-1 overall and 7-0 in the NE8.
Columbia City with the loss dropped to 5-11 on the campaign and 1-5 in the NE8 with one conference game to play against East Noble.
