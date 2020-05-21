Swimming, diving, splashing and sliding will not be happening this summer at area public swimming pools as the COVID-19 virus has caused them to be added to the list of things that will be closed.
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department also announced a series of delays and cutbacks in the public parks.
Fort Wayne Parks announced that its McMillen, Memorial and North Side pools will be closed for the season in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track plan.
The department’s spray grounds/splash pads are scheduled to open May 24. In 20190, the department operated splash pads are located at the following parks:
Buckner Park, 6114 Bass Road.
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream), 7225 N. River Road.
McCormick Park, 2300 Raymond and Holly.
Memorial Park, 2301 Maumee and Glasgow.
Robert E. Meyers Park., inside the north gate of Parkview Field.
Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Road.
Waynedale Park, 2900 Koons and Elzey Street.
New Haven-Adams Township Parks & Recreation Department also announced last week its Jury Park Pool will not open this summer.
The Monroeville splash pad is scheduled to open in June but the Leo/Cedarville splash pad at Riverside Gardens Park is presently closed. The Park Department is taking a wait-and-see approach concerning opening the splash pad and will be guided by recommendations from the Indiana State Department of Health. The playground at the park, however, will open May 26.
Opening of the YMCA facilities in Allen, Whitley and Wells Counties will take place May 26. Their pools will be open with some capacity limits with adherence to social distancing. Fitness equipment will be limited and extra sanitation will take place daily. Child watch will operate with extra sanitation and capacity limits.
Basketball, volleyball, racquetball, wally ball and squash courts will not be available for open play.
The Fort Wayne Park Department also announced that playgrounds will be closed until May 24 but the supervised summer playground program will not be operating. May 24 is opening day for the Lawton Skate Park and tennis, basketball and futsal courts will reopen at several locations. Other cancellations include the first week’s programs (June 8-12) at Franke Park Day Camp and Salomon Farm Camp. The following weeks are still scheduled but may be canceled based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The Parks and Recreation Youth Centers will remain closed and the Lifetime Sports Academy program at McMillen Park has been canceled.
The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and the downtown Community Center will reopen June 14 at 50% capacity. Park pavilions will open to limited capacity starting June 1 and return to full capacity July 4. Dog parks are open for residents with dog park memberships. Memberships can be obtained by contacting the Parks and Recreation office.
The office at 705 E. State Blvd. will open to the public Monday, May 18, but residents are encouraged to complete transactions over the phone (260-427-6000) or online at fortwayneparks.org.
Fort Wayne city golf courses are currently open with social distancing practices in place. All parks and trails are open. The public is encouraged to maintain proper social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.