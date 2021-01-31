FORT WAYNE — Garrett claimed its second sectional championship by the closest of margins.
The Railroaders finished 1.5 points ahead of host Carroll to win back-to-back sectional titles. Garrett finished with 234.5 points, and the Chargers ended up with 233.
Columbia City came in third as a team with 193 points, followed by Huntington North with 174.5, Bishop Dwenger 141, Concordia 92, Northrop 51.5, Churubusco 49, Eastside 23 and Whitko 6.
Columbia City’s Alton Mullinax led the Eagles with a sectional title at 170 pounds, and Columbia City had several other wrestlers in the top 6 to help lift the Eagles to their third place finish.
Garrett had 11 wrestlers advance to next week’s Carroll Regional, including five individual sectional champions. The Eagles and Blazers each had one grappler move on.
Along with Garrett and Columbia City, Churubusco’s Zander Hord (106) finished in third and Eastside’s Briar Munsey (132) finished in fourth place to advance to next week’s regional.
Hord defeated Huntington North’s Solomon Barnum to take the third-place spot.
Mullinax defeated Bishop Dwenger’s Shane Delaney in the title match, improving his record to 23-2 overall.
Other Columbia City top six finishers include: Jayden English, fifth place, 106 pounds; Braxton Huntley, fourth place, 113 pounds; Aidan Sanderson, second place, 120 pounds; Isaiah Litherland, second place, 126 pounds; Allan Maggard, third place, 132 pounds; Jarrett Forrester, second place, 138 pounds; Jordan Driver, second place, 145 pounds; Tanner Reed, sixth place, 152 pounds; Ryan Sheets, third place, 160 pounds; Jack Maley, sixth place, 195 pounds; Ian Clifford, third place, 220 pounds; and Chance Geiger, fifth place, 285 pounds.
Churubusco’s Gage Crick took fifth at 113 pounds and Ethan Hile came in sixth at 138 pounds. ’Busco’s Landon Keener placed fifth at 182 pounds and Kaleb Oliver took the same place in the 195-pound weight class.
