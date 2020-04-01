INDIANAPOLIS — Several area players were named to the 2020 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state teams.
The all-state teams are selected by the IBCA, a panel of 20 coaches, spread throughout the state.
One northeast Indiana player was selected to the “Supreme 15” senior all-state list — Charlie Yoder of Westview.
Snider’s Dillon Duff was named to the large school all-state team, as well as Norwell’s Will Geiger.
Wabash’s Trenton Daughtry and Prairie Heights’ Elijah Malone were named small school all-state.
Bluffton’s Tanner Cooley, NorthWood’s Trent Edwards, Bellmont’s Kade Fuelling, Bishop Luers’ DeMarcus Hudson, East Noble’s Hayden Jones, South Sides Trevor Jones, New Haven’s Donovynn Lewis, Woodlan’s Mitch Menderhall, Prairie Heights’ Mike Perkins, Churubusco’s Hunter Perlich and Columbia City’s Mitchell Wilson were recognized as honorable mention.
Homestead’s Luke Goode and Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst were named to the underclass Supreme 15.
Snider’s Michael Eley made the underclass large school all-state list.
Two area players made the small school all-state list for underclassmen — Central Noble’s Connor Essegian, Churubusco’s Landen Jordan.
Making the honorable mention list were Blackhawk Christian’s Zane Burke and Marcus Davidson, Leo’s Blake Davison, Carroll’s Jalen Jackson, New Haven’s Thomas Latham, Bishop Dwenger’s Brenden Lytle, Bluffton’s Hayden Nern, Churubusco’s Jackson Paul, Woodlan’s Joe Reidy, Whitko’s Brett Sickafoose, Bishop Luers’ Naylon Thompson, Eastside’s Gabe Trevino, New Haven’s Jakar Williams and Central Noble’s Sawyer Yoder.
