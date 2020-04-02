FOR WAYNE — The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association announced its 2020 Dick Crumback Player of the Year Pre-Season Watch List on March 14. The award is eligible to any player currently in a high school that is in Allen County or a county that is touching Allen County and in the state of Indiana.
The award is named after long-time amateur baseball supporter Dick Crumback. The Crumback family will award one player at the NEIBA Banquet in late May, and they have also gifted a $500 annual scholarship to the high school baseball program recipient. The funds will be earmarked specifically for the winning school’s baseball program.
Each head coach in the program’s area was asked to submit the players they felt were eligible.
Grant Besser of South Adams High School was last year’s inaugural player of the year.
The 2020 list includes:
- Nick Birkmeier, senior, Bishop Luers
- Jake Shirk, senior, Carroll
- Colin Diehm, senior, Carroll
- Sebastian Kuhns, senior, Carroll
- Lincoln Lantz, senior, Carroll
- Jerod Handshoe, junior, Carroll
- Cam Niedens, junior, Carroll
- Dylan Eggl, junior, Central Noble
- Jake Fulk, senior, Churubusco
- Brayten Gordon, junior, Churubusco
- Hunter Perlich, senior, Churubusco
- Seth Abel, junior, Churubusco
- Gabe Richards, junior, Churubusco
- Colton Anderson, senior, Churubusco
- Blake Trostel, senior, Churubusco
- Evan Snyder, junior, Churubusco
- Tristan Taylor, senior, Garrett
- Gage Smith, junior, Garrett
- Graham Kelham, sophomore, Garrett
- Dalton Wasson, sophomore, Heritage
- Parker Tracey, senior, Heritage
- Carter Mathison, junior, Homestead
- Kaleb Kolpien, junior, Homestead
- Eli MacDonald, senior, Homestead
- Luke Palmer, junior, Homestead
- Grant Simmons, junior, Homestead
- Graham Kollen, junior, Homestead
- Nick Tucker, senior, Leo
- Greyson LaRocque, senior, Leo
- Manuel Lopez, senior, Northrop
- Jackson Foote, senior, Northrop
- Hayden Heche, senior, Northrop
- Beldon Glasgow, senior, Norwell
- Rocco Hanes, junior, Norwell
- Blake Bontrager, senior, Woodlan
- Blake Fuller, senior, Woodlan
- Kade Keele, senior, New Haven
- Justin Cummings, senior, New Haven
- Xavier Nolan, junior, Bishop Dwenger
- Sam Pesa, junior, Bishop Dwenger
- Callan Stauffer, junior, Bishop Dwenger
- Brenden Lytle, junior, Bishop Dwenger
- Jed Downham, senior, Bishop Dwenger
- Michael Herrold, senior, Bishop Dwenger
