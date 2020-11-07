In a game in which 11 Chargers scored, it was defensive pressure that pushed Carroll over Columbia City in its home opener Saturday.
The Chargers came away with a 62-38 win over the Eagles to start their season at 1-0, while a number of Columbia City players were forced to quarantine due to contact tracing.
“I think we just wore them down because Columbia City was missing three girls, and I think the lack of depth hurt them, particularly with their better players out,” Carroll Head Coach Mark Redding said. “I thought our defense did a nice job, but our offense was inefficient. We shot under 50% on the half court, and we have to get better at that. We have to get better patience, discipline and structure if we’re going to really be the team we can be.”
It was largely underclassmen accounting for Carroll’s 68 points on the night, with sophomores Taylor Fordyce and Kayla Gibbs scoring 12 and 11, respectively, to lead the Chargers.
Neither team scored more than one basket in the first six minutes of play. Getting stopped up and missing shots in the post, Carroll turned to its guards on the outside with threes by freshman Lexi Castator and junior Brooke Pocock — the latter scoring a pair to put Carroll up 11-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Chargers led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, though the Eagles narrowed that to 11 with a five-point rally to close out the first half, including four straight points by freshman Kyndra Sheets. Carroll turned in unanswered runs of four and eight points with seven different players scoring in the quarter, including Fordyce, Delane Sheets, Emily Parrett, Nevaeh Jackson, Gibbs and Olivia Lowery. The Chargers led 28-17 at the half.
Carroll capitalized on some steals early in the third quarter to take an 8-0 run, ending with back-to-back baskets by Fordyce to prompt a timeout by Columbia City. The Eagles found their composure after a three by Madison Stonebraker and a pair of free throws by Hayley Urban. After back-to-back field goals by the Chargers, Urban scored an and-one for the Eagles. However, Gibbs answered with the final five points of the quarter, shooting a three and getting a steal on the inbound pass for a quick layup in the closing seconds.
Carroll outscored Columbia City 11-4 out of the gate in the fourth quarter, including a pair of baskets by Fordyce. The Eagles’ Tessa Tonkel and Urban contributed a 5-0 run, with Urban scoring the last three of the night. Gibbs and Gabby Beeman answered with baskets for Carroll before Sheets scored the final bucket of the night.
It was a slow start for Carroll’s offense Saturday, but Redding said he expects the team’s scoring to improve if it can do a better job of drawing fouls moving forward. The Chargers shot just two free throws through the entirety of Friday’s game.
“They got better in the second half, but it’s just too many times we’re looking to pass when they should be attacking the basket,” he said. “… We’ve got to get tougher, we’ve got to finish and we’ve got to go into people rather than trying to avoid it.”
In the end, the defensive effort was the positive takeaway for Carroll.
“I think we were scrappy, we hustled, we did a lot of good things,” Redding said. “With loose balls, we didn’t do a very good job of grabbing the ball. We were trying to grab it and go with it, and we lost it, but I watched our kids hustle, I saw them rotate, I thought they were helping each other, so, defensively, I thought we were better.”
Urban matched Fordyce's game-high 12 points to lead the Eagles' scoring. Stonebraker pitched in 7.
