NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Bulldogs used their physicality and then some, dominating the boards in a 67-49 victory on Saturday night at Armstrong Arena.
The Bulldogs used a 29-14 rebounding advantage — 12 of which we’re offensive rebounds as the home team took control of the game in the second half.
Columbia City’s Brooks Longenbaugh got the game off to a good start for the Eagles, drilling a 3-pointer from the baseline corner to give the visitors an early lead.
New Haven then went on a 10-0 run to build a seven point lead. Post player Thomas Latham scored on a drive to the basket, meanwhile Darrion Brooks scored in the paint for the home team.
Jackson Turnwald then hit a 3-pointer and Dre Wright scored on a put back underneath to complete the surge by the Bulldogs, who went up by seven points.
Columbia City’s Seth Mills stifled the run, draining a 2-pointer from the left wing, but Jakar Williams came back for the Bulldogs for a 12-6 lead.
Andrew Hedrick scored on the next two Eagle possessions to cut the lead to two points.
Myles Harris got fouled on the way to the basket and converted a three-point play near the end of the first quarter as New Haven led 15-10 going to the second quarter.
Latham struck again for the home team to give them a seven point lead.
Jaxon Crawford scored on an elbow jumper as the two teams started to trade scoring plays.
New Haven’s Nick Miles scored a field goal but missed the free throw as he was fouled on a drive to the basket.
The Eagle’s Mason Baker then hit a 3-pointer to pull the visitors to within two points, and Elias Spellman then converted a three-point play to give Columbia City its second lead of the game 18-17.
New Haven big man Latham made two layups on the next two possessions and Brooks got a three point play as well to put the Bulldogs up by six.
Crawford scored in the paint for the Eagles, but Turnwald countered hit two free throws to make the score 28-22 in favor of the Bulldogs at halftime.
The second half started with Latham scoring in the paint to put the home team up eight points.
Spellman countered for Columbia City with a jumper from the elbow to keep the Eagles close.
New Haven’s Dre Wright triggered a seven-point run to send the Bulldogs up by 13 in a flash.
JoJo Robertson stole the Eagle inbounds pass and was fouled, which resulted in two made free throws and after another forced turnover, Turnwald hit a 3-pointer as the Bulldogs went up by a 37-24 score.
Baker got Columbia City off the schneid, hitting a two pointer to break the New Haven run.
Brooks and Latham went back to work for New Haven, scoring in the paint to send the home team up by 15 points.
Crawford then scored underneath and Longenbaugh hit a fade away on the baseline to cut into the Bulldog lead.
Brooks scored a basket for New Haven, Columbia City responded with a Crawford basket along with a 3-pointer by Mills to trim the lead to 11.
The Bulldogs got those five points right back, however, when Robertson hit a 3-pointer and then a layup to lead 48-35 after three quarters.
Latham started off the fourth quarter with a hoop as he started the scoring for the Bulldogs in all four quarters.
Myles Harris then drained a 3-pointer to extend the New Haven lead to 18 points at 53-35.
Hedrick and Crawford both drew fouls on the next two trips down the floor and each made a pair at the charity stripe to close the gap again.
Then, Turnwald came back with a 3-pointer for New Haven as the hosts continued their hot shooting from beyond the arc.
Columbia City’s Carson Bunyan sliced his way through traffic and made a driving layup to cut into the Bulldog lead again, but Brooks who countered at the other end with a layup.
Hedrick got to the stripe and made two free throws for the visitors but Brooks and Latham came back with a basket each to send the Bulldogs up 19 points.
Crawford got back to the free throw line and made two more for the Eagles.
Latham continued to dominate as he scored two more underneath to send the home team back up by 19.
Bunyan countered that with another layup on a drive to the bucket.
James Rhodes got in the game late and joined the balanced New Haven attack with a three point bomb.
Baker finished off the scoring for the game with a couple free throws.
New Haven won the game by a score of 67-49 to go to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the Northeast 8 conference.
Columbia City dropped to 5-8 with the loss and 1-3 in the conference.
Thomas Latham led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Darrion Brooks had 13 points and Jackson Turnwald scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Columbia City was led Brooks Longenbaugh’s 11 points. He was joined in double figures by Andrew Hedrick with 10 points.
Columbia City will host Norwell on Feb. 4.
