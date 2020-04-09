Garrett senior Clayton Fielden’s run to the 2020 IHSAA 170-pound state championship match followed a path that was similar to the one that he went down in 2019. Unfortunately for him, that path ended with a familiar result.
Runner-up.
Being a state runner-up at 170 pounds for the second straight season doesn’t diminish the fact that he was the area’s top wrestler once again and why he was chosen for the second year in a row as KPC Media Group’s All-Area Wrestling Prep of the Year.
Fielden only had one loss before the postseason started where he marched over everyone in his path.
The Army Wrestling commit won 13 straight matches before the state finals. While picking up titles at the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, the Carroll Sectional, the Carroll Regional and the New Haven Semi-State, he won all 13 matches by either fall or tech fall.
At the state finals, he won by tech fall in his first match then by a 13-7 decision in the quarterfinals. It was in the semifinals where Fielden was challenged for the first time. He went to overtime with Cathedral’s Tyler Wagner but was able to get the takedown in the first period to advance to the championship bout.
There, he was defeated with an 11-5 decision by New Castle’s Robert Deters, who also had just one loss coming into the match. Fielden ended a very successful senior season and high school career with a 42-2 record.
Fielden helped contribute to a lot of the team success that Garrett had during the 2019-20 season. There were also six other semi-state qualifiers in the Railroader lineup, which is why head coach Nick Kraus was named the All-Area Coach of the Year.
The depth of the Garrett lineup helped produce a team that was very hard to beat in the postseason. The Railroaders won the NECC Tournament team title for the second time under Kraus. They followed that up by winning their first-ever team sectional championship ending a streak of nine in a row by Carroll.
Just when they thought it couldn’t get any better, the Garrett wrestlers brought home their first regional title the following weekend.
The Railroaders were the runner-up at the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals in January. They fell to Bellmont in a championship dual that came down to the last match.
Here’s the rest of the KPC Media Group All-Area Wrestling team:
Hayden Brady, Fr., Garrett
Brady ended his first season with the Railroaders by qualifying for the state finals at 106 pounds. The freshman picked up an NECC championship, a sectional title and a regional crown. He was a New Haven Semi-State runner-up. At the IHSAA State Finals, he fell in the first round, making his season record 35-6.
Colton Weimer, Jr., Garrett
Weimer makes the all-area team once again after making a run to the state finals in the 113-pound weight class. He was the champion at the NECC meet, the Carroll Sectional and Carroll Regional. He placed third at the semi-state level, then lost in the first round at the state finals in Indianapolis. Weimer finished with a 33-8 record.
Chandler Shearer, Sr., Garrett
Shearer earned his way on the all-area team after he qualified for semi-state at 126 pounds. His high school career ended there after he was beaten in the first round at the Memorial Coliseum. He was an NECC runner-up, a sectional runner-up and a third-place finisher at the regional. He ended up with a 27-6 record.
Tyler Walden, Jr., Garrett
Walden was one match away from making it to the state finals in the 182-pound weight class. He saw his junior season end in the ticket round at semi-state. He defeated fellow all-area team member Jacob Behm for the NECC title. Walden was the Carroll Sectional runner-up and finished third at the Carroll Regional. He finished with a 21-10 record.
Seth VanWagner, Jr., Garrett
VanWagner finished his junior season at 195 pounds with a 16-9 record. He was a semi-state qualifier after he finished in third place at the Carroll Sectional and Carroll Regional, and VanWagner was also a third-place finisher at the NECC meet.
Cole Bergman, Sr., Garrett
Bergman was another semi-state qualifier for the Railroaders. At 220 pounds, Bergman finished with 23-11 record and was third place the NECC meet and Carroll Sectional. He also placed fourth at the Carroll Regional.
Dominic Heath, Sr., Churubusco
After finishing third at the NECC Tournament, Heath went on a tear and didn’t lose another match until the state finals, where he finished in eighth place at 120 pounds. He was the title winner at the Carroll Sectional, Carroll Regional and New Haven Semi-State. He won his first match in Indianapolis before losing his next three. He finished his senior year with a 35-4 record.
Korbyn Reister, Sr., Churubusco
Reister saw his Eagle career end at the semi-state level. At 126 pounds, he was the NECC champion over Garrett’s Shearer. After Shearer got him back in the semifinals of the Carroll Sectional, Reister beat him again in the Carroll Regional for third place. Reister was third at the sectional and ended up with a 26-8 record.
Zander Hord, So., Churubusco
Hord was another Churubusco wrestler that had his season come to an end at the New Haven Semi-State. He was pinned by another all-area grappler in Mason Chase of DeKalb in the first round of the 106-pound bracket. Hord was the NECC runner-up, third place in the sectional and third in the regional. He came out with a 25-10 record.
Reese Wicker, Sr., Churubusco
Wicker wasn’t able to repeat what he did his junior season when he made it to the state finals. He fell one match shy. Both of his losses, came in the postseason. He ended the season 33-2. He lost in the ticket round of the 220-pound weight class at the New Haven Semi-state. He was the NECC champion, sectional winner and regional runner-up.
Keegan Malott, So., East Noble
Malott made his way to the state finals his sophomore season at 106 pounds. He was the runner-up at the Northeast 8 Conference Tournament. Then, he won back-to-back championships at the Westview Sectional and Goshen Regional before coming in fourth place at the New Haven Semi-State. He lost in the first round at the state finals and finished with a 30-6 record.
Aidan Sprague, So., East Noble
Sprague had high goals this season and almost accomplished all of them. He was a state qualifier at 113 pounds and finished sixth in the state. He lost one match before the postseason, and went on to win a conference championship, sectional title and regional crown. He was runner-up at the New Haven Semi-State. He went 2-2 at the state finals and finished the season with a 35-4 record.
Blaine Malott, Sr., East Noble
The senior Knight finished his career with a 24-9 record for the 2019-20 season. He was an NE8 runner-up at 126 pounds, followed by a sectional championship at Westview and a third-place finish at the Goshen Regional. He was beaten in the first round of the semi-state.
Isaac Hawkins, Sr., Fremont
Hawkins made his way on the all-area squad once again after he was a semi-state qualifier at 138 pounds. He was the NECC runner-up to Eastside’s Lane Burns, then won the Westview Sectional title and was the runner-up of the Goshen Regional. Hawkins made it to the ticket-round of the New Haven Semi-State but was defeated by eventual semi-state champ Elijah Chacon of New Haven. Hawkins ended his senior year with a 36-8 mark.
Jacob Behm, So., Fremont
Like Hawkins, Behm fell one win shy of making it to the state finals. The sophomore Eagle, at 182 pounds, was the runner-up at the NECC Tournament and Westview Sectional. Behm finished fourth at the regional before he lost in the ticket round at semi-state. He finished with a 28-12 record.
RJ Dillbone, Jr., Fremont
In similar fashion to his Fremont teammates, Dillbone’s season ended one victory away from a state finals appearance. In the 195-pound bracket, the junior was the NECC runner-up, Westview Sectional winner and third at the Goshen Regional. He won his first match at the semi-state level, but was pinned in the ticket round. Dillbone finished with a 39-5 record.
Blake Rowe, Sr., DeKalb
Rowe’s Baron career ended one win away from making the state finals. He was defeated in the ticket round of the 182-pound bracket of the New Haven Semi-State. He finished his senior year with a 29-7 record. Rowe won the Northeast 8 Conference title and the Westview Sectional championship in his weight class. He finished third at the Goshen Regional.
Mason Chase, Fr., DeKalb
Chase fell one win shy of making it to the state finals in his first season. After he beat Hord, he fell to eventual 106-pound state runner-up Isaac Ruble of Bellmont. Chase was also beaten by Ruble at the NE8 Tournament, but Chase rallied for third. He finished second to Keegan Malott the next two weekends and came away with a 20-11 record for his freshman season.
Lane Burns, Jr., Eastside
Burns was an honorable mention last year, but finds himself on the all-area team after he stood at the top of the podium a couple times this season. The junior Blazer won the NECC Tournament at 138 pounds, then followed that up with a title at the Carroll Sectional. He placed third at the Carroll Regional and punched his ticket to state the next weekend after he came in fourth at semi-state. At the state finals, he lost his first-round match to end up with a 28-9 record.
Keegan Miller, Sr., Eastside
Miller was another whose career ended at the semi-state level. He finished the 2019-20 season with a 31-10 record at 220 pounds. He was the runner-up to Wicker at the NECC Tournament and Carroll Sectional. Miller placed third at the Carroll Regional.
Landon Roy, Jr., West Noble
Roy ran up against a lot of good names in the 126-pound weight class during the postseason and still made his way to the semi-state stage. He was third at the NECC Tournament behind Reister and Shearer. He came in second at the Westview Sectional to Blaine Malott, then was beaten by Malott in the third-place match at the Goshen Regional. Roy finished with a 29-11 record.
Shayne Tierney, Sr., West Noble
Tierney wrapped up his Charger career by making the all-area team again, and he earned it after being the runner-up at 160 pounds in the NECC Tournament and Westview Sectional. He was fourth at the regional and lost his first-round match at semi-state. He finished with a 26-8 record.
Jett Boots, Sr., Angola
Boots finished a successful wrestling career by making the all-area team once again. After another all-area member, Ben Miller of Lakeland, defeated him the 120-pound final of the NECC Tournament, he got revenge the following week by beating him for the sectional title. Boots went on to win the Goshen Regional as well. He qualified for the state finals after he placed second at semi-state. He lost his first match in Indianapolis and finished with a 36-5 record.
Isiah Levitz, Sr., Prairie Heights
Levitz only had two losses during his senior season and both of them came at the state finals. At 160 pounds, he finished fourth in the state after going 2-2 at Bankers Life. En route to state, Levitz was rarely challenged. He won championships at the NECC Tournament, Westview Sectional, Goshen Regional and New Haven Semi-State. During those four weekends, Levitz had eight wins by fall, two by tech fall and two by major decision.
Ben Miller, So., Lakeland
Miller had prosperous sophomore campaign for the Lakers. He was a semi-state qualifier at 120 pounds, he won the NECC Tournament championship, was a sectional runner-up and placed third at the Goshen Regional. Miller totaled a 29-7 record for the 2019-20 season.
The honorable mentions for the All-Area Wrestling team include: Angola’s Gage Spreuer, Isaiah McCue and Brandon Villafuerte, Churubusco’s Marcus DeBolt and Cody Graft, East Noble’s Garner Owens and Jacob Graden, Eastside’s Mason Fritch, Garrett’s Kolin Cope, Lakeland’s Gabe Miller, Prairie Heights’ Gavin Roberts, Sam Levitz and Hunter Allen and West Noble’s Kyler Brown.
