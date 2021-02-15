AKRON — The Tippecanoe Valley Vikings defeated the Columbia City Eagles 45-42 in a buzzer beater on last week in Akron.
The game started off with the two squads trading scores in what was a physical game.
Andrew Hedrick started the scoring with a three pointer from well beyond the arc to give Columbia City the early lead.
Paul Leasure countered with a bucket in the paint but Columbia City senior forward Brooks Longenbaugh matched that on a jumper from the wing.
Viking big man Dawson Perkins got loose underneath for a layup as the home team scored on consecutive trips down the floor to go up by three points.
The Eagles’ Elias Spellman then got fouled going to the basket and converted two free throws to draw the visitors closer.
Perkins canceled that out with a bucket from the blocks for the Vikings.
Eagle forward Jaxon Crawford got in on the act as he elevated in the lane and scored easily.
Leasure finished off the quarter with a deep three from out top as the Vikings led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Columbia City was hot to start the second as they reeled off ten points unanswered that started with Hedrick scoring on a fade away jump shot in the lane to cut the Viking lead to two points.
Then it was Spellman who made a smooth shot on the baseline to tie the game, followed by Seth Mills with two more points as the visitors took the lead.
Crawford then scored on a turnaround shot in the lane and Spellman finished off the Eagle run with a shot from the wing as the lead extended to six points.
Leasure got the Vikings off the schneid with a three pointer to cut the Eagle lead to 19-16.
Longenbaugh extended the lead again for the Eagles with a jump hook in the paint but the Vikings scored a free throw by Brendyn Stump and a Nolan Cumberland score in the paint.
The intermission came with Columbia City leading 21-19.
The Eagles came out flying in the third quarter as Baker lit up a three pointer, then it was Spellman again with another two points as the Eagles went up by seven points in the first minute of the frame.
Cumberland stifled the Eagle run with two points in the paint but Longenbaugh came back with a three point goal to put the visitors up 29-21.
Viking big man Perkins then scored in the lane to cut into the lead.
Columbia City scored on its next two possessions with Baker and Hedrick getting baskets to increase the Eagle lead to ten points, their largest of the game.
Cumberland and Leasure countered with a basket each to get the Vikings back to within six points.
Hedrick and Perkins traded buckets for the two teams and Eagle Carson Bunyan closed the scoring in the third quarter with a baseline three pointer to give Columbia City a 38-29 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Tippecanoe Valley started the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run as Cumberland scored on a runner down the middle. Perkins picked up the next three points on a free throw and a two point field goal.
Cumberland struck again to pull the Vikings to within one point on a rebound put back and then was fouled in the process, making the free throw as well.
Leasure hit another three pointer as the Vikings took the lead for the first time since the opening minute of the game at 40-38.
Perkins scored again to send the Vikings up by four with the Eagles yet to score in the quarter.
Columbia City, after a 17-point third quarter, struggled to only four points in the final stanza.
Spellman scored with just under two minutes to go and Hedrick tallied with 1:25 to go in the game.
The Vikings then held the ball for the majority of the final minute and eventually missed a shot with 20 seconds left. Columbia City ran the clock down to the waning seconds when the Vikings’ Cooper Walls was called for a foul with 2.4 on the clock.
That sent Hedrick to the charity stripe with a one and one opportunity but his attempt went in and out with Tippecanoe Valley grabbing the rebound and immediately calling a timeout which left the game tied at 42. After a discussion about the time left when the timeout was called, the officials put 2.0 on the clock. The Vikings had the length of the floor to go. Stump inbounded and threw a pass to the opposite free throw line to the 6-foot-7 Perkins who had flashed out to accept the pass after a screen cleared the way, he caught the ball in midair and tapped it to his left to a cutting Cumberland who launched the three point attempt and it was all net as the buzzer sounded and the Vikings celebrated a 45-42 victory.
Cumberland’s game-winning three point shot gave him high scorer honors for the game with 14 points.
Dawson Perkins and Paul Leasure had 13 points apiece for Tippecanoe Valley.
Andrew Hedrick led Columbia City with 11 points and joining him in double figures was Elias Spellman with 10 points.
Columbia City shot 18 of 40 from the field, 4 of 10 from beyond the arc, and 2 of 4 at the stripe.
The Vikings shot 19 of 44 from the field, 4 of 14 from the arc, and 3 of 5 from the stripe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.