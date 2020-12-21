WARSAW — The Columbia City Lady Eagles fell 55-38 to the Warsaw Tigers at the Tiger Den last week.
The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead with Audrey Grimm getting the first two points followed up by Abby Sanner with a bucket in the paint and then Grimm hitting a free throw.
Kyndra Sheets tallied Columbia City’s first two field goals to bring the Eagles to within one point at 5-4.
Eagle senior Hayley Urban connected on two 3-pointers to finish the Eagle scoring in the first quarter.
Grimm had seven of the 13 points in the first quarter as the Tigers led at the end of one quarter 13-10.
Columbia City’s Madison Woodward had the hot hand to begin the second quarter with two free throws to start her scoring barrage of the first eight Columbia City points in the frame which culminated with three buckets in the paint.
The Tigers used a balanced attack as Kendall Wayne got to the charity stripe and converted two free throws. Senior Kensie Ryman got in on the act with a basket from the wing and a 3-pointer to total five in the quarter.
Ballie Stephens added three points and Grimm had the other field goal in the second quarter.
The competitive quarter between the teams led to a 25-23 halftime score in favor of the home-standing Tigers.
Warsaw got the scoring in the second half going when Grimm and Sanner both chipped in baskets to give the Tigers a 29-23 lead in the early stages of the third quarter.
A Sheets 3-pointer sliced into the lead and Rebekah Marshall added a jumper from the elbow to bring the Eagles to within one at 29-28. That was as close as Columbia City came to taking the lead on the game.
Warsaw erupted on a 13-2 run that put the Eagles down 12, fueled by Grimm tossing in six points and junior Kacilyn Krebs adding two three pointers.
Turnovers became an issue for Columbia City later in the third quarter, and continued into the fourth quarter as the Eagles had 20 for the game and Warsaw took advantage, scoring 14 points off of the Eagle turnovers.
Anna Schrader and Urban had baskets late in the third quarter and the Eagles had a two of four free throws as well.
The late surge by Columbia City closed the gap to 42-34 as they were outscored 17-11 in the third quarter.
The final stanza was all Warsaw as they outscored Columbia City 13-4 led by Sanner who had six points and Krebs added five to the cause. Grimm accounted for the other two Warsaw points.
The Eagles meanwhile were only able to muster field goals by Sheets and Urban in the quarter as turnovers continued to plague Columbia City down the stretch.
Columbia City was 45% from the field for the game on 15 of 33 they were led in scoring by Urban with 13 while Sheets added nine points and Woodward had eight.
Warsaw was 23 of 46 from the field and the Tigers were led in scoring by 17 points from Grimm.
Krebs and Sanner were in double figures for the Tigers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
With the win, Warsaw improved its record to 8-2 and Columbia City fell to 5-5 on the season.
